ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CRONIN & LOEVY | Midterm elections in historical perspective

By By Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKnrH_0ipiy3Dw00

They are called "midterm" elections, suggesting they may be less important than the “term" elections when the president of the United States is elected. An important midterm election is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In term elections, winning presidential candidates tend to have “coattails” that elect large numbers of their own political party to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Midterm elections, held two years after the presidential election, tend to serve as a corrective, or equalizer, to the coattail phenomenon. In the average midterm election, the president's political party will typically lose a substantial number of its members in the Senate and the House.

Ordinarily this is a reliable occurrence. Thus in 17 of the 19 midterm elections held between 1946 and 2018, the president's political party suffered substantial losses. The average loss in each of those 17 midterms was 27 seats in the House of Representatives. Similar losses occurred in the Senate yet were less severe.

On those few occasions when the president’s political party does not lose seats in a midterm election, there have usually been understandable mitigating circumstances.

In midterm 1934, two years after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to the White House with large numbers of Democrats elected to Congress, the Democrats actually gained seats in the House of Representatives. The reason was the popularity of Roosevelt's New Deal program to reduce the damaging economic effects of the Great Depression of 1929.

In midterm 1998, Democratic President Bill Clinton had been damaged politically by character issues. The Republicans overplayed their hand, however, with an ill-advised attempt to impeach Clinton. The electorate reacted by adding four new Democrats to the House of Representatives rather than punishing Clinton with Democratic losses.

And in midterm 2002, Republican President George W. Bush benefited from a rush of voter support following the terrorist attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th. The Republicans gained eight seats in the House.

Clearly the long-time effect of midterm elections is to reduce the power of sitting presidents by reducing the numbers of their political party members in Congress. This makes it more difficult for presidents to get their plans and proposals enacted into law.

Republican President Dwight D Eisenhower, who had been reelected in a landslide in 1956, suffered notable losses to the Democrats in both the House and the Senate in the midterm election of 1958. The cause was the economic recession of 1958, the first major downturn for the U.S. economy since the end of World War II in 1945.

Another significant midterm election was 1966. Two years earlier, in 1964, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson defeated his Republican opponent, Barry Goldwater, by a large margin and carried large Democratic majorities into the House and Senate with him. The result was great legislative triumphs such as passing two major civil rights bills and the Medicare bill providing government-subsidized health care for senior citizens.

But the southern United States did not like the civil rights bills, and the nation was becoming divided over President Johnson's escalation in 1965 of U.S. military participation in the Vietnam War.

The Republicans therefore scored major gains in the Senate and House of Representatives in midterm 1966, and those effective Democratic majorities in Congress from the 1964 election ceased to exist.

Republican President Richard Nixon won the 1972 presidential election by a landslide. However, the Nixon presidency became embroiled in the Watergate scandal, an unsuccessful attempt in 1972 by Republican operatives (looking to steal campaign information) to burglarize the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.

In the 1974 midterms, thanks to the Watergate scandal, the Democrats scored impressive victories in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Supporters of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War charged that the Democratic Party “Watergate babies” elected to Congress in 1974 voted to cut off military aid to South Vietnam and thereby enabled North Vietnam to win the war.

Republican Ronald Reagan was the big winner in the presidential election of 1980, and the GOP won majority control of the U.S. Senate for the first time in 26 years. Six years later, however, in the midterm election of 1986, the Democrats were able to regain control of the Senate.

The most recent examples of important midterm elections are those of 2010 and 2014. A popular Democratic Party president, Barack Obama, won the 2008 presidential election by a wide margin and was reelected easily in 2012. In midterm 2010 and midterm 2014, however, the Republican Party scored major gains in both houses of Congress and also in elections for state governor and the state legislatures.

Thus, twice in a row, big gains for Democratic President Barack Obama in presidential years were “taken back” by the Republicans in the ensuing midterm elections.

Most midterm elections serve as a referendum on how the incumbent president is doing, or on unusual economic or national security developments.

This current 2022 midterm election is mostly a referendum on President Joe Biden. Voters like the low unemployment rate and generally admire Biden's strategy of working closely with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to help Ukraine fight back against Putin’s invasion from Russia. Yet Biden's popularity is low and, aside from his infrastructure initiative, he has not earned much praise this year.

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade abortion rights precedent diverted considerable attention away from Biden. For a while it looked as though the midterm elections might become a referendum on abortion rights rather than the Biden presidency, which would help the Democrats.

A number of pivotal elections for state governor and U.S. senator seem nearly tied as we go into the last week of campaigning. It is noticeable how few Democrats want Biden to campaign for them and how few Republicans have invited former Republican President Donald Trump to campaign in their behalf.

The result may be a split decision. Yet, there will probably be enough Republican victories to continue the traditional role of midterm elections as at least a mild rebuke to the incumbent White House administration.

We will know soon.

Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are news columnists who regularly write about Colorado and national politics.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
NBC News

Destabilizing forces highlight end to 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, remains in Intensive Care Unit after home invasion. ... Zip ties were found at the scene of the attack. ... Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams clash on abortion, crime and the economy in second and final Georgia gubernatorial debate, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. ... NYT/Siena release new polls showing Democrats ahead or tied or key Senate races (but GOP ahead on the generic ballot). ... Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election. ... And President Biden and the first lady host a Halloween event at the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections

After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Last chance for the GOP to save itself

Here is a question for Republicans to consider before next week’s midterm elections: How far does former President Donald Trump have to go before the GOP kicks him out of the party? Put another way, will the Republican Party save itself before it has completely lost its soul?. It...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Election Deniers Are Predicted to Win 189 Midterms Races

Republican candidates who have either questioned or denied the 2020 presidential election result are favored to win 189 midterm elections, according to fresh analysis by Newsweek. Voters go to the polls on November 8 in a high-stakes contest, with one campaign group saying that the "idea of free and fair...
GEORGIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy