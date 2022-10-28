Read full article on original website
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Getting False Bans, Ping System Disabled to Combat Wall Hackers; Mixed Reviews on Steam, More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released a few days back on October 28, 2022, and it seems the game has been plagued by several launch-day issues. This is normal for any large-scale multiplayer title, as we observed similar launch hiccups for Overwatch 2 as well. One of the main issues that players have been facing are false bans in the game.
Alan Wake 2 on Track to Release in 2023; Remedy Entertainment Outlines Control Sequels and More
Remedy Entertainment, the company behind games like Control and Quantum Break has offered an update on its future titles as part of its latest earnings report. Among the various titles currently in development, fans are mostly interested to hear more about the Alan Wake sequel, alongside the Control spinoff sequels.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
Valorant Will Not Work on Select Windows 10-Powered Machines From Nov 24, 2022; Here Is All You Need to Know
A huge announcement comes from Riot Games related to Valorant, which will make many players head towards upgrading their system. Players already know that Valorant is only available on one platform and that is PC, but it has now announced that the game will not be compatible with select Windows 10 machines from November 28, 2022.
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Legendary Ride Trailer
Take another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the Legendary Pokémon, in this latest trailer. Get ready to ride on the back of a Legendary Pokémon and explore the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Trackmania: Visually Impaired Players Can Now Play the Game, All You Need to Know
Trackmania is a series of racing games that has been popular across all gaming platforms. In an exciting (and impressive) turn of events, Trackmania has just announced a major development for the visually impaired gamers. According to the announcement, Artha France has helped built tech for the blind and visually impaired to play Trackmania. The French organization works towards developing a device to help blind and visually impaired people perceive their environment.
Amsterdam Hotel Featured In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Unhappy With 'Unwanted Involvement'
The real world Amsterdam hotel featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not happy with its "unwanted involvement" in the first person shooter from Activision Blizzard. As reported by de Volkskrant (and translated by PC Gamer), the manager of the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam said the business is currently considering how to deal with its near-exact recreation in Modern Warfare 2's Tradecraft level and Breenbergh Hotel multiplayer map.
Steam Potentially Working on Implementing Peer-to-Peer Downloads; Here Is Why It Could Be a Huge Deal as Users Sets a New Record
New datamine of Steam seems to reveal Valve's decision to introduce peer-to-peer downloads on the LAN. On most video game distribution platforms like Epic Games and many others, users are required to download software and the games themselves, which takes up a ton of internet bandwidth. However, Steam's new feature...
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Its Hardcore Mode, Now Called Tier 1, in November
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's hardcore playlist, which is now called Tier 1, will not arrive until the start of the game's first season on November 16, 2022. As detailed on an official Call of Duty blogpost, the Tier 1 playlists offer a "more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."
Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer
Orbital Bullet is a 2.5D Roguelite shooter coming to Nintendo Switch on November 10th! Utilize a wide range of weapons and abilities to fight randomly generated enemies in a ring shaped arena highlighting the game's 360 degree level design. Pre-orders for Orbital Bullet start on November 2nd.
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
UK Daily Deals: PS5 DualSense Controller and FIFA 23 Bundle for Just £79.99
November is almost upon us, and that means the Black Friday sales are also almost here. We're covering all the latest and greatest discounts for Black Friday, but for now, here are all the top deals to consider before then. Right now my favourite deal is definitely the PS5 Dualsense and FIFA 23 bundle for just £79.99.
God of War Ragnarok Developers Miffed by Gameplay Leaks and Retailers Selling Copies of the Title Early
The developers of the long-awaited sequel to God of War are disappointed by early leaks leading up to the game's release on November 9. Cory Barlog, who directed the first title of the Norse series, took to Twitter to voice his concerns following reports of retailers selling copies to players days before its intended release.
Phil Spencer Admits It's Been Too Long Since Xbox Had a Major First Party Exclusive
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has admitted it's been too long since a major first party exclusive game landed on the Xbox Series X and S. Speaking to Same Brain on YouTube, Spencer said he understands why players are frustrated at the lack of major Xbox-only games - with last year's Halo Infinite arguably being the most recent - but noted that 2023 is set to be a big year for the company.
Xbox Games With Gold for November 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for November 2022, including Roman Empire RTS Praetorians - HD Remaster and co-op twin-stick shooter Dead End Job. According to Xbox Wire, the library update begins with Praetorians on November 1 (available until November 30). Dead End Job follows up later in the month on November 16 (available until December 15), while the October Games With Gold offering Bomber Crew is free until November 15.
