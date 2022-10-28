NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1, Match 27

Date & Time: October 30th, at 4:30 PM IST and Local Time. Kerala will face Saurashtra in the Preliminary Quarter-Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 on Sunday. Kerala had a pretty good journey so far in this tournament, winning five and losing the other two matches. They finished at the 2nd spot in the Elite Group C standings with 20 points. Vyshakh Chandran excelled with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in 6 matches. Rohan Kunnummal is their best batter so far, scoring 179 runs. Star campaigner Sanju Samson has managed to score only one half-century in his last 5 outings. The morale in the camp is quite good and they are confident of putting up a good show in this match.

