Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Images of Neymar and Pogba; One Multiplayer Map is Missing At Launch and More

Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
IGN
Amsterdam Hotel Featured In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Unhappy With 'Unwanted Involvement'
The real world Amsterdam hotel featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not happy with its "unwanted involvement" in the first person shooter from Activision Blizzard. As reported by de Volkskrant (and translated by PC Gamer), the manager of the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam said the business is currently considering how to deal with its near-exact recreation in Modern Warfare 2's Tradecraft level and Breenbergh Hotel multiplayer map.
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Getting False Bans, Ping System Disabled to Combat Wall Hackers; Mixed Reviews on Steam, More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released a few days back on October 28, 2022, and it seems the game has been plagued by several launch-day issues. This is normal for any large-scale multiplayer title, as we observed similar launch hiccups for Overwatch 2 as well. One of the main issues that players have been facing are false bans in the game.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Modern Warfare 2: How to Look at KD
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players recommend utilizing KD in the multiplayer feature, because it records the ratio of kills to deaths in every multiplayer playlist. These records are a significant part of the game, and it's useful for seeing improvement in fighting. Here's everything you should know about KD and how it connect to your Combat Record.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Hardcore?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a Hardcore mode? We've got you covered. Hardcore has long been a popular type of multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty series, providing gameplay that is much more unforgiving and "realistic." Players in Hardcore game modes have significantly less health, limited HUDs and friendly fire enabled. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Hardcore is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.
Call of Duty's latest battle is between Microsoft and Sony
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues a nearly two-decade...
IGN
Alan Wake 2 on Track to Release in 2023; Remedy Entertainment Outlines Control Sequels and More
Remedy Entertainment, the company behind games like Control and Quantum Break has offered an update on its future titles as part of its latest earnings report. Among the various titles currently in development, fans are mostly interested to hear more about the Alan Wake sequel, alongside the Control spinoff sequels.
IGN
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
IGN
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
dexerto.com
Underused “powerhouse” LMG has lethal TTK in Modern Warfare 2
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified a “powerhouse” LMG in Modern Warfare 2 that “decimates” opponents at medium to long-range. When picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs, often overlooking the LMG category completely. While these bulky guns lack mobility,...
Modern Warfare 2 menus are confusing the hell out of players
Can you decipher the Modern Warfare 2 menus?
Comments / 0