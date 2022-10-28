Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
I've been testing Google Pixel 7 Pro — and it blows away the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Pixel 7 Pro's superior cameras and much lower price make it a no-brainer versus the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
makeuseof.com
Android 13 Is Now Available for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Android 13 and One UI 5 update for Samsung Galaxy phones has begun rolling out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is reported to be available first in parts of Europe, including Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Several other phones, including the S21 and A53, are also set to receive the update this year, with more Samsung models getting it next year.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Hits Retail at $3,500
We reviewed this Intel Core i7-1250U powered device back in August, and as it is one of a kind in several ways, it is good to see it reach US retail at last.
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
Engadget
The iPhone 15 Pro may feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons
The next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models may swap its physical volume and power buttons for solid state versions that use haptic feedback, analyst Min-Chi Kuo wrote in a tweet spotted by MacRumors. The design would be similar to the non-physical home button on the iPhone 7, which used a Taptic Engine to simulate a button press with vibrations. It could also resemble Mac trackpads, which don't move but simulate clicks using similar haptic technology.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 set for November 8 debut
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will succeed the Dimensity 9000 as the Taiwanese company's next-gen flagship chipset. Earlier reports indicated that MediaTek was hoping to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by debuting earlier, and that now looks to be the case. While...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi's Redmi Launches The World's Fastest-Charging Smartphone
Redmi has just announced the world’s fastest-charging smartphone. The company announced its Redmi Note 12 series of devices, consisting out of four devices. One of them offers the fastest charging around, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Redmi just launched the world’s fastest-charging smartphone, it supports 210W charging.
Android Authority
Leak suggests Xiaomi 13 Pro will get the $15 million camera upgrade
Also on the cards — Leica color processing, a larger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip. Specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked, suggesting the phone will get an upgraded primary shooter. A slightly larger battery, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and other refreshes are also...
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got schooled by the Motorola Razr
Foldable phone fans now have a much more appealing choice
iPhone 15 will see a pressing change in design according to report
This well-respected industry insider says changes are coming to the iPhone 15 in terms of volume and power buttons
Your Apple Watch Ultra just got a major battery life upgrade
New watchOS 9.1 software update includes a new feature for up to 60 hours of battery life
