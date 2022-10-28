ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

'We didn't come to make promises:' Guatemalan activists visit New Bedford

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — Dozens of community members and civic leaders gathered Wednesday night at the Centro Comunitario de Trabajdores as a representative from a rural indigenous activist group in Guatemala spoke about the human rights situation in that country.

"We didn't come [to New Bedford] to make promises," Neftali Lopez of the Comité de desarollo campesino (Peasant's Development Committee, CODECA), told the gathering in Spanish. "We came here to make proposals."

Originally, the planned speaker was Thelma Cabrera , a founding member of CODECA and former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala.

According to CCT, Cabrera — widely expected to run again in the 2023 general elections — backed out to avoid running afoul of Guatemalan election laws.

'We're trying to build communities': New Bedford resident wary of DACA ruling

'From bad to worse'

The event focused on issues CODECA's work in Guatemala since its founding about 30 years ago.

"We are here to speak with you about our lives, our experiences," Lopez said. "We wish to say that every day, [Guatemala] goes from bad to worse."

According to Lopez, many in the country — especially among the indigenous communities — earn $1,100 annually, though the minimum wage is $320 monthly.

"Children die from drinking contaminated water," polluted by industrial byproducts from larger corporations allowed to continue with impunity through corruption, he said. "In this moment, the state is co-opted by organized crime.

"This cannot continue."

'More than one way to help' 'More than one way to help a neighborhood': New mural celebrates Cape Verdean history

Remittances

At one point, Lopez asked of the mostly Mayan immigrant attendees what motivated their decisions to move to the U.S.

"Poverty!" shouted one person.

"Violence!" said another.

"Threats!" chimed a third.

After several more answers, Lopez responded.

"In Guatemala, there exists a perverse system of death that forces us all to leave," he said.

He added that their migration and earnings in the U.S. — a large portion of which is sent back home to support family and friends — are critical to the Central American nation's economy.

"The moment you stop sending remittances, the economy will collapse," he said.

According to The World Bank, almost 15% of the nation's GDP comes from remittances, triple its share of GDP 20 years ago; the vast majority coming from the U.S.

Lopez also spoke to the treatment of Mayans in Guatemala and in the U.S. as that of second-class citizenship.

Rep. Chris Hendricks and New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira were also in attendance at the meeting.

