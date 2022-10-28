Is Spokane worth visiting?
Overall, I think Spokane is a beautiful, safe, diverse city worthy of my attention. Can you tell me what the must-see places are?
Overall, I think Spokane is a beautiful, safe, diverse city worthy of my attention. Can you tell me what the must-see places are?
no, too much crime. constantly looking over your shoulder and being approached every and anywhere for money.... even at night alone. I've been approached with my back turned while loading groceries several times. I've seen people looking into empty cars in between harassing other customers waiting for their families in the store. Car parts go missing, gas tanks get punctured for fuel...... I am not a fan....luckily I live 90 minutes West of there. Lincoln County is so much nicer.
Everything about Spokane
Comments / 6