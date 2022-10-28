Is Tacoma worth visiting?
Overall, I think Tacoma is a beautiful, safe, diverse city worthy of my attention. Can you tell me what the must-see places are?
Absolutely not!!!!Crime at all time high.Garbage and refuse lines the streets.Police are short staffed.Unsavory characters roam the streets panhandling. No change? Be assaulted.
No longer. I'm a life long homeowner and Tacoma isn't a safe place anymore especially after dark. The criminal homeless have taken over Hosmer Street and gangs are expanding. There are many hot spots for crime here and many citizens are armed to protect themselves and their neighbors. We must vote Red November 8th and beyond to stop this madness and fully fund police!
Simple answer: NO! Visiting Tacoma will be putting your life in jeopardy. It’s the Wild Wild West city of Washington State.
