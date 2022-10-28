Major companies and corporations ignore Italian American Heritage and Culture Month

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!
Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Washington Examiner
Oh say can't you sing: Watch the moment singer botches anthem ahead of World Series
Grammy-nominated singer (and Texas native) Eric Burton was living out a dream by singing the National Anthem ahead of Houston's World Series clash with Philadelphia last night, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. The singer was tapped to sing the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Game One on Friday,...
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
Opinion | Don Lemon Gets Educated by British Journalist Over Slavery Reparations
See the full video as the fringe tv host gets abruptly during one of his last interviews before being yanked from his primetime slot. It’s been a rough week for Don Lemon. It started during one of his last shows to air in the network’s primetime slot. In it, the controversial host suggested to his on-air interviewee, British journalist Hillary Fordwich, that the ‘abundantly rich’ British Empire should pay reparations to modern-day black families because of England’s role in the slave trade.
The Fierce Woman Warriors of the Ancient Sauromatian Culture
The Sauromatian were a large confederation of ancient equestrian people of Iranian descent who migrated from Central Asia to the Ural Mountains between the 6th and 4th century BC.
Washington Examiner
Beauty pageants: Men are better at being women than women themselves
Men: They can do anything women can do, only better. At least, that seems to be what beauty pageants are preaching these days. Amid recent signs of progress in beauty pageants — a black woman winning Miss Universe, a scientist being crowned Miss America — there has been another development that has turned back any progress that women have made in fighting narrow beauty standards. The concept of female beauty has become so malleable that the "female" part isn't even important anymore.
maloriesadventures.com
The History of Halloween and Its Now-Modern Twist
If you ask around, the history of Halloween has many origin stories with many different religions and festivals claiming to be the true origin of today’s popular holiday. However, most historians now believe that Halloween as we know it dates back over 2,000 years to the ancient Celts and their festival of Samhain (sow-in). While today’s variation of the holiday is extremely different from the druidic celebrations of the ancient Celts, you can still see similarities in themes between the two events, and there’s a pretty clear line connecting these festivities together throughout the past centuries.
Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit
A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst...
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
Voice of America
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
Black Journalists, Creators Claim They’re Being Excluded from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
On the eve of the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever red carpet, Marvel Studios and Disney were slammed with allegations that Black creatives are being excluded from the film’s premiere. Ryan Coogler’s highly-anticipated sequel furthers the world-building of Wakanda – a fictional country in Africa – and boasts a...
Kyrie Irving Boosts Antisemitic Movie Peddling ‘Jewish Slave Ships’
Hours before another Brooklyn Nets loss on Thursday, noted “free-thinker” and basketball player Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to boost a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes. The 2018 film was directed by Ronald Dalton, Jr., and based upon his 2015 book of the same name. A description for the film states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel,” while a similar one for the book reads, “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage.” Both suggest Hebrews to Negroes espouse...
Get-rich-quick schemes drained my town’s wealth. At a Christian conference, their legacy lives on
Life Surge, where speakers include Tim Tebow and a Duck Dynasty star, ties together faith and financial planning
Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe
Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.
The Jewish Press
The Enigmatic And Contradictory Jewish History Of Judah Benjamin
Judah Philip Benjamin (1811-1884), a fanatical southern patriot best known for his various roles as President Jefferson Davis’s second-in-command, was at once one of the most prominent and one of the most reviled American Jews in the 19th century. He was simultaneously a gifted and brilliant lawyer, orator and statesman, and a passionate advocate for the institution of slavery; he was Jewish America’s greatest slaveholder, but he argued in an 1842 legal brief that slaves were human beings and that slavery was “against the law of nature”; as Davis’s chief and most trusted advisor who was frequently referred to as “the brains of the Confederacy,” he was also blamed for its defeat; and, having ascended to the greatest heights of the Confederacy, he remained an outsider because of his Judaism.
The big picture: Pierre Fatumbi Verger shows another side of 1930s black America
This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.
