San Francisco, CA

Julian Davis
3d ago

Klay has 4 rings! BTW criticism is relevant to any professional athlete. Klay will be fine. I just hope he doesn’t try to do more now because of Barkley’s criticism!!!

Jay TheAuthor Smith
3d ago

What was wrong with him saying he is not the player he was before the injuries? We do it all the time with all sports. He stated a fact not an opinion.

ego man
2d ago

Some of y'all talking about Barkley... But fail to realize, in Charles era the NBA was a beast.. ain't no one way those boys could take the punishment those guys was putting out back then, when Barkley was in the League

