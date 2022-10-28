Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
KSLA
City of Shreveport terminates economic development director
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”. Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says...
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
ktalnews.com
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders
The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first …. The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
KTBS
Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
KTBS
Armed robbery in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for the suspect of an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K on Pines Road in Shreveport. Police said the robbery was around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. According to police, the suspect...
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
ktalnews.com
Baroque Artists of Shreveport to perform free concert at Centenary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Baroque Artists of Shreveport concert season opens with a Sunday afternoon performance at Centenary College. The term “baroque” comes from the Portuguese barroco, or “oddly shaped pearl.” And was used to describe the music by critics in the nineteenth century. The music of Bach and Handel’s era sounded overly ornamented and exaggerated. Fast forward a few hundred years, and the term baroque no longer has derogatory connotations and is instead an endearing descriptor for a rich and diverse period in music history.
KSLA
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
KSLA
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when men in a vehicle with multiple occupants opened fire upon them. On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer, men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct
According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”. Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid …. According to a statement...
ktalnews.com
In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial
Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
KSLA
Remembering Hannah Pham
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham. The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning. “We are devastated at the loss of our...
ktalnews.com
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
