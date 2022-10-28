ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Thompson Shop presents Holiday Gift Bazaar

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Paur6_0ipiqYXe00

CAMBRIDGE — Eastern Shore Hospital Center’s Thompson Shop will hold special fund/fun raising event to benefit patients. The Holiday Gift Bazaar, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, near the English Hall Entrance, will feature Christmas Past decorations and nearly new fashions.

The Thompson Shop features beautiful, fun and reasonably priced new jewelry, scarves and other accessories plus holiday gifts for everyone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A Wicked Weekend in Milton

Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lefty’s cuts ribbon on Spare Room interactive attractions

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new Spare Room at Lefty’s Alley and Eats, which offers interactive attractions, a full bar and additional space for live entertainment and dancing. Offerings include a Top Golf Swing Suite, Next Gen Axe Throwing. Targets, mini duckpin bowling and...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community

A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023

DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
Delaware LIVE News

New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes

  The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
starpublications.online

Hometown Heroes October banner dedication is held

Members of the Bridgeville community converged on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Bridgeville Public Library to honor those whose Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed throughout the town from now until the Christmas decorations are erected. Karen Johnson told the audience how the hometown banners project was initially born; it was a senior project that her son began. From there it grew. On that day, 40 veterans were honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers

I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition

Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Worcester County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday – West Ocean City

Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday from 10 to 2pm at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50. Household Hazardous Waste includes products containing harmful chemicals like bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, CFL light bulbs, batteries and oil-based paints.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Input invited on state park restaurant

A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
FELTON, DE
Daily Voice

Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location

The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
959
Followers
690
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy