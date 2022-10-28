Thompson Shop presents Holiday Gift Bazaar

CAMBRIDGE — Eastern Shore Hospital Center’s Thompson Shop will hold special fund/fun raising event to benefit patients. The Holiday Gift Bazaar, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, near the English Hall Entrance, will feature Christmas Past decorations and nearly new fashions.

The Thompson Shop features beautiful, fun and reasonably priced new jewelry, scarves and other accessories plus holiday gifts for everyone.