Report: Manchester City Interested In Mykhaylo Mudryk

Manchester City are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk who has been lighting up the Champions League.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City had a strong transfer window attacking wise in the summer bringing in young talents Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to replace the outgoing Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Now they are said to be interested in another attacker who has his best years ahead of him in as they reportedly want 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk from Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has played 11 games in all competitions this season and has scored six goals whilst getting seven assists hence why teams are keeping an eye on him.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director confirms Manchester City interest

Speaking to Calciomercato Carlo Nicolini said: "The headlights are on him, but I say that the Italians always come later. Now it is easy to observe him, but it was possible to do it before. The Italians bring low proposals, we don’t even sit down to negotiate.

“There are many English candidates, there is the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with Mbappe, Leao and Vinicius, Mudryk is the strongest player in that position.

"Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away."

"Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m.

“We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena. We don’t want to shoot figures that aren’t realistic. But in this team, he is the most decisive. If you want to take on certain players who make a difference in the top clubs, you also need the right money."

So if City are willing to spend they could have another wonderkid on their hands.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: