Fishkill, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley

Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Latest Food Mash Up may go National

You knew it was only a matter of time. Mac n Cheese is the go-to dish right now. Everything is being mashed up with it all over town. Chances are your favorite restaurant is offering some kind of Mac N Cheese dish. Over the past few years, Lobster Mac N...
NEW PALTZ, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

