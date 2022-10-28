Read full article on original website
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Loaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
Picture This! Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Comes to NY this November
Picture it, New York City. November 2022. A restaurant in Manhattan will transform into our favorite kitchen where you can gather around the table like Rose, Blanch, Sophia and Dorthy. A Golden Girls-themed restaurant will open its doors for a limited time in NYC according to ABC7 NY. Menu items...
BSB and Me in NYC: Win a Trip to New York City to Meet the Backstreet Boys this December!
Is there anything as magical as Christmas in New York City? Imagine seeing the snowfall while YOU visit the Big Apple this December to meet the Backstreet Boys-- talk about a Winter Wonderland!. Here's what you could win:. Roundtrip airfare for two to NYC. 2-night hotel stay. Photo opportunity with...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley
Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
The Latest Food Mash Up may go National
You knew it was only a matter of time. Mac n Cheese is the go-to dish right now. Everything is being mashed up with it all over town. Chances are your favorite restaurant is offering some kind of Mac N Cheese dish. Over the past few years, Lobster Mac N...
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
