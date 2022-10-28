Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster
Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
Elon Musk shared reasons why he is buying social media platform Twitter. A decision to welcome everyone to the platform could see user counts jump or cause more users to leave Twitter. The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With...
Elon Musk says he is 'obviously overpaying' in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he's "obviously overpaying" with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The tech mogul added that he's "excited" about the takeover and that the site has "incredible potential." Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $209 billion. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the...
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Tesla competitor GM will reportedly temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
Elon Musk Is Now the Owner of Twitter, and He Wants You to Let That Sink In
Above all else, Elon Musk is a creature of the internet; he traffics in memes, he clearly loves posting, and he is not above a little light punning either. Now that he's officially become the owner of Twitter, Elon is promising that changes are going to come to the platform. To commemorate his new ownership, he posted a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters, which has understandably baffled plenty of people.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says Twitter will form a Content Moderation Council before making "major content changes"
KTVU's Christien Kafton speaks with tech safety expert Larry Magid, who is also a member of Twitter's current content moderation council. He reacts to the changes that Elon Musk has hinted at and explains how removing content moderation would change the landscape of Twitter.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk reportedly ordering layoffs at Twitter this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, could be ordering layoffs at the social media giant as soon this weekend, according to the New York Times. According to the report, the layoffs come at a crucial time. The New York Times says on Nov. 1, employees are set to receive stock grants as part of their compensation packages.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk meets and greets Twitter employees; doesn’t plan to let go 75% of staff
Elon Musk met with several Twitter employees on Wednesday after making his grand entrance with a sink in his arms. A few Twitter employees took photos with the new Chief Twit and Accounts Manager, Customer Success, Noémi Khachian, one of a few who warmly welcomed him on Twitter. An...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter: The new frontier?
San Francisco, California - The mass exodus from Twitter that new owner Elon Musk threatened did not materialize, at least for today at Twitter headquarters. However, the new owner comes into a massive, but troubled company, where most employees are awaiting their time on the chopping block. Twitter may well...
Engadget
Elon Musk considers making verification a Twitter Blue perk
With Elon Musk in charge, Twitter is planning to boost the price of its Blue subscription plan from $5 to $20 per month and make it mandatory for verified users, according to Platformer's Casey Newton and The Verge. If it launches the plan, verified users (celebrities, politicians, journalists, etc.) will have to sign up to the service within 90 days or they'll lose the blue check mark. And employees working on the project have reportedly been told they'll be fired unless they implement the changes by November 7th.
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover feels all too familiar
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives as he completes takeover. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Those who study the history of political...
5 Ways Twitter Will Change Under New Owner Elon Musk
From reduced content moderation to added features, the social media platform will open up a ”hotbed of misinformation and lies,“ experts say. After months of back and forth since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter last spring, the highly publicized $44 billion acquisition closed late Thursday — just one day short of a court order to complete the purchase.
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Comments / 0