Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'

Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Distractify

Elon Musk Is Now the Owner of Twitter, and He Wants You to Let That Sink In

Above all else, Elon Musk is a creature of the internet; he traffics in memes, he clearly loves posting, and he is not above a little light punning either. Now that he's officially become the owner of Twitter, Elon is promising that changes are going to come to the platform. To commemorate his new ownership, he posted a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters, which has understandably baffled plenty of people.
MarketRealist

Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk reportedly ordering layoffs at Twitter this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, could be ordering layoffs at the social media giant as soon this weekend, according to the New York Times. According to the report, the layoffs come at a crucial time. The New York Times says on Nov. 1, employees are set to receive stock grants as part of their compensation packages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter: The new frontier?

San Francisco, California - The mass exodus from Twitter that new owner Elon Musk threatened did not materialize, at least for today at Twitter headquarters. However, the new owner comes into a massive, but troubled company, where most employees are awaiting their time on the chopping block. Twitter may well...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Elon Musk considers making verification a Twitter Blue perk

With Elon Musk in charge, Twitter is planning to boost the price of its Blue subscription plan from $5 to $20 per month and make it mandatory for verified users, according to Platformer's Casey Newton and The Verge. If it launches the plan, verified users (celebrities, politicians, journalists, etc.) will have to sign up to the service within 90 days or they'll lose the blue check mark. And employees working on the project have reportedly been told they'll be fired unless they implement the changes by November 7th.
TheWrap

5 Ways Twitter Will Change Under New Owner Elon Musk

From reduced content moderation to added features, the social media platform will open up a ”hotbed of misinformation and lies,“ experts say. After months of back and forth since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter last spring, the highly publicized $44 billion acquisition closed late Thursday — just one day short of a court order to complete the purchase.
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.

