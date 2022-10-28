Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced today. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” the Roth family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and...

