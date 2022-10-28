Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends.. Swan Lake – English National Ballet
For those readers worldwide who are unable to get to the London Coliseum to see the English National Ballet’s captivating version of the world’s most popular ballet, truly worthy of the overused expression ‘iconic’, here it is On Demand, along with a number of other full-length productions from the ENB. Beloved for its superb dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s glorious music, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, Derel Deane’s Swan Lake is a thrill for dedicated fans or first-time ballet-goers alike.
Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25
Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced today. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” the Roth family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and...
Jules Bass, Known For ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ And ‘Frosty,’ Dies At 87
Director and producer Jules Bass dies at 87. He was best known for stop-motion films like ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Frosty.’. He was also known for working alongside Arthur Rankin Jr. Jules Bass, who is best known for producing and directing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and...
Drew Barrymore Says She Believed E.T. Was Real During Epic Reunion on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Would Go and Take Lunch to Him”
Drew Barrymore gave viewers a Halloween treat with an epic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reunion on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Bringing on fellow castmates Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert MacNaughton from the 1982 Steven Spielberg flick, the group reminisced about how a 7-year-old Barrymore believed E.T was real. The actress told the audience, “I believed E.T was real. I really, really loved him in such a profound way,” before adding, “I would go and take lunch to him.” However, her E.T co-stars, who were a little older than her at the time they filmed the movie, had other adorable memories of Barrymore interacting...
Slipped Disc
Steam from the sauna as Sibelius returns with a blast
From the Lebrecht Album of the Week. Before the great Mahler inundation of the 1980s, every aspirational conductor was expected to know the seven Sibelius symphonies backwards and to perform them on demand. Leonard Bernstein claimed to have taught them to the Vienna Philharmonic; in fact, his compatriot Lorin Maazel got in there first…
Slipped Disc
Mahler would have hated the modern Vienna Philharmonic
In the new issue of The Critic, I write about an attempt to perform Mahler’s ninth symphony on instruments that he hand-picked:. ….Mahler was a stickler for timbre. As Director of the Vienna Opera, he replaced all the orchestra’s wind, brass and percussion instruments, declaring them unsuited to the volume, velocity and sophistication of Richard’s Strauss’s shocking new operas and his own universalist symphonies, drifting as they were to the brink of atonality.
