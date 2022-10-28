ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Terrifier 2’ Review: Art the Clown Returns for a Slasher Sequel That’s a Sadistic Piece of Shock Theater

By Owen Gleiberman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVDvO_0ipinhvk00

In “ Terrifier 2 ,” a slasher named Art the Clown wears a jester costume with pom-pom buttons and a white bald harlequin head cover, and he’s got licorice-black teeth frozen into a rictus grin (it’s literally a dirty mouth), a hooked nose that looks like something out of an anti-Semitic caricature from the ’30s, a small top hat cocked to the side of his head, and a general attitude of it-only-hurts-you-when-I-laugh blood-soaked dementia. That laugh of Art’s is a real keeper, because it’s silent , like Marcel Marceau’s. He’s so brimming with stylized delight as he chops and saws and skins and dismembers people and throws acid into their faces that he’s like Freddy Krueger channeling Liberace channeling Josef Mengele. When he’s soaked in gore, which is much of the time, the grin shines all the brighter.

Art the Clown, who is played by David Howard Thornton with the gleeful air and rapid homicidal movements of a true maniac, totes around his arsenal of tool-box blades (a random heap of rusty knives, pliers, hacksaws, and so on) in a black garbage bag, and we see him do things like chase a victim into an office, where he hammers him in the face, bringing his weapon down with the force of the damned, then hammers him some more, then plucks out his eyeball and plays with it, then pries his face apart, all before skulking off into an alleyway. And that’s just the opening scene! It’s the movie’s way of saying to its audience, Hi how are ya?

Written and directed by Damien Leone, who also designed the special make-up effects, “Terrifier 2” is the squalid blood feast as ready-made midnight-event cult film. The movie arrives six years after Leone’s first “Terrifier” (2016), which made Art into an underground mascot of horror. So the anticipation has been building. Unlike the first one, “Terrifier 2” is a Top 10 movie, with a gross of $5.2 million to date — not shabby, considering that the movie was made for a reported $250,000. But Leone clearly knew what he had. The film’s running time is at once momentous and, in a weird way, one of the most horrific things about it. Set mostly on Halloween night, “Terrifier 2” is a distended holiday-horror film that lopes along for 2 hours and 18 minutes. Yet that more or less matches up with Art the Clown’s philosophy of mayhem: More is more.

The movie, which unfolds in a kind of slasher dreamscape, is a slaughterhouse burlesque that owes more than a little to the gore-gore ingenuity of Herschell Gordon Lewis, who invented the splatter film 60 years ago with “Blood Feast” and “Two Thousand Maniacs.” “Terrifier 2” is a horror comedy, but its only real joke is how total the carnage is.

None of the recent “Halloween” films made you feel you were truly in the scuzzy slasher heyday of the late ’70s and early ’80s. But “Terrifier 2” does, and that’s part of its appeal. The movie is slovenly paced, with expository B-movie dialogue, overstated no-budget acting, a percolating one-man-band synth-pop score that’s pure early ’80s, an old pre-cable TV set that keeps getting snow on it, plus a teenage heroine named Sienna who looks like a scream queen from back in the day (though the actress, Lauren LaVera, is actually quite good at investing the part with a knowing lack of irony). What you wouldn’t have gotten in the ’80s is a slasher who’s an insane clown posse of one. Art the Clown is silent, but he’s a macabre prankster who could almost be Pennywise’s more fantastically gruesome disciple.

I was curious to see “Terrifier 2,” because in the last decade or so there has been, at times, a lurid creative spark to the genre we might call Extreme Horror. I’m thinking of films that even a lot of horror buffs draw the line at seeing, like Tom Six’s outlandishly revolting Euro disgusto carnival “The Human Centipede” and its even more psychotic shock-theater sequel, “The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence),” as well as a movie that’s actually so shivery and real it got unfairly maligned by the brickbats that critics tend to use in attacking these films — namely, Eli Roth’s “Hostel: Part II,” the infinitely creeper and more accomplished sequel to “Hostel.” It was a movie that posed a question worthy of the dark-web era: If there were an underground service that charged an exorbitant sum for the opportunity to torture and kill someone, are there wealthy sickos out there who would take advantage of it?

The film forced you to consider the idea that yes, there might be. And in that, it illustrated a key way that extreme horror movies work. They’re really meditations on the audience — on us, the people who will pay money to see this stuff. When you sit in a theater and watch “Terrifier 2,” the fact that you’re getting onto a wavelength of debased cruelty along with the viewers around you should make you think, “Why am I even watching this?” A lot of fans would answer, “Because it’s fun! It gives me a kick!” But what’s the kick? It may be a kind of distilled expression of the end of empathy. When Marion Crane got slaughtered in the shower in “Psycho,” we felt for her (in a way, we were her), but “Terrifier 2” encourages us to view its victims the way the Nazis viewed theirs: as gruesome fodder for an experiment in pain.

“Terrifier 2” is essentially a series of grotesque homicidal set pieces stitched together into a threadbare narrative of midnight funhouse clichés. That synth-pop score gets a workout during the montage when Sienna transforms herself into a winged Valkyrie for Halloween, but the reason most of the movie could almost be a series of slasher TikTok videos is that it’s not really staged to scare you. The sequences of Art the Clown slicing, gouging, peeling, dismembering, and torturing (at one point he literally rubs salt in his victim’s wounds) are supposed to make the audience feel like they’re in the serial killer driver’s seat, a very disturbed place to be.

At times, “Terrifier 2” gets fliply surreal, because it’s a shoot-the-works movie and why the hell not? Art has a “friend,” who was a 10-year-old girl when she became one of his victims, and she now looks like a ghoul-next-door version of him. Sometimes she’s a figment, sometimes she’s real. A boy chows down on a cereal called Art Crispies, with razor blades and bugs in it. There are scenes with worms and maggots and projectile diarrhea. There’s a sequence where Art watches a survivor of one of his massacres being interviewed on television, and the fact that she’s been severely mutilated by the injuries she suffered puts him into a giggle fit. But don’t feel too bad for her; the movie gives her the slasher equivalent of a post-credits Marvel teaser, which shows you where “Terrifier 3” will be going. The “Saw” movies, in their Rube Goldberg way, sometimes make sadism into something clever, but “Terrifier 2” puts sadism front and center and doesn’t pretend it’s appealing to anything else. I guess you could say that makes it the rare slasher film that’s honest about its own hideous turn-on.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

Scariest Movies Ever: Charlize Theron, Joseph Quinn, Jonathan Majors and More Stars Reveal Their Picks

It’s the most frightening time of the year. In other words, who doesn’t love celebrating Halloween with a horror movie? Here, Variety asked 17 Hollywood stars — including Charlize Theron, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Quinn and even Patti LuPone — to recall the scariest film they’ve ever seen. Though the 1990 adaptation of “It” wasn’t a movie, but a television miniseries, Theron and Majors quickly named the Stephen King rain-drain clown as something that has stayed with them for decades. “That clown!” Theron said. “I’ve never, ever been able to look at rain drainage since then. It has always haunted me.” Majors...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Popculture

Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Collider

‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast

Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
EW.com

Why horror movies are killing it at the box office

If you went to see the most popular film in America at any point during the two months leading up to Halloween this year, there was a roughly 50 percent chance you were watching something terrifying, or disgusting, or, most likely, both. Horror films have routinely dominated the 2022 box...
wegotthiscovered.com

A crossover decades in the making turns a long-held dream into the stuff of streaming nightmares

Crossovers and versus movies have delivered big returns at the box office and enthusiastic responses from critics and fans alike in the past, but many of them have only lived to disappoint, failing to escape the overriding sentiment that they only exist as a last-gasp attempt to try and breathe new life into a stagnant franchise. It may have its moments, but Freddy vs. Jason flirted perilously with the latter camp from start to finish.
Variety

Blue Fox Entertainment AFM Title ‘The Butchers Trilogy’ Goes Into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market on two new slasher features that complete its “Butchers Trilogy” horror project. The global film sales and U.S. domestic distributor has greenlit production on “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,”which is due to go into production this fall in Canada. The second title in the trilogy, “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” is currently in post-production. Blue Fox will debut first-look footage of “Raghorn” for buyers at the Santa Monica market, whilst handling worldwide sales on all three films. The trilogy is being produced and distributed through Blue Fox’s Red Hound Entertainment label. Grimehouse and NW9...
Variety

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Update Loses the Thrills of the Glenn Close Classic: TV Review

“Dangerous Liaisons” is one of the great modern classic films — emphasis on modern. Though it was released more than 30 years ago, and concerns characters living their lives in 18th-century France, its interrogation of the carefully constructed performances people use to cover their basest desires and impulses feels as present-day as an Instagram filter. Which makes an update of the property seem both intuitive and slightly wrongheaded. The film, based on a stage play that was adapted from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, is clearly mutable; however, to force onto it a self-conscious modernity is to over-prove the case....
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Variety

Cormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25

Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, died on Oct. 16 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months...
Variety

Kelly Marcel to Direct Sony’s ‘Venom 3,’ Starring Tom Hardy

After writing and producing the first two “Venom” movies, Kelly Marcel has been tapped to direct the upcoming third movie for Sony Pictures. The project is still in early development, but star Tom Hardy is set to return as the lethal protector Venom, one of Sony’s slate of Marvel characters. Marcel and Hardy will produce the new movie and developed its story, details of which are being kept under wraps, with Marcel handling the screenplay.
Variety

65 Smart Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Prove Great Things Can Come in Small Packages

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Despite common thought, some of the best gifts throughout the holiday season are packed inside stockings rather than sitting under the tree. In a time where advanced devices like portable speakers and streaming sticks are small enough to fit in a boot, there’s no saying what hidden gems will be waiting over the fireplace on Christmas Day. Of course, some of the best stocking stuffers are the cute trinkets and accessories that people don’t think to buy for themselves. This Teeny...
Variety

Pulsar Content, XYZ Films Board Japanese Horror Film ‘Bloat‘ From ’Searching’ Producer Timur Bekmambetov (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content and XYZ Films have teamed up to handle sales on “Bloat,” a horror movie starring Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”) and Bojana Novakovic (“Devil”). The movie is set up as an international co-production between Timur Bekmambetov’s banner Bazelevs, whose credits include “Wanted,” “Unfriended,” “Searching” and “Resurrected,” France’s Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”) and Japanese production company flag Co., Ltd. Written and directed by up-and-coming Tokyo-based horror filmmaker Pablo Absento (“Shi”), “Bloat” tells the story of a mother (Novakovic) and two sons who are vacationing in Japan. The father of the family (McKenzie), who is a military officer, is away stationed...
Variety

Guy Pearce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Headline The Exchange’s Crime Thriller ‘Neponset Circle’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Memento”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Rampage”) have boarded “Neponset Circle,” a dark and gritty crime thriller based on a real-life murder that shook the Boston area and remains unsolved to this day. The Exchange, handling the international sales rights, is introducing the title to buyers at next week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA. The film, written by John Chase, will be directed by Pauline Chan (“33 Postcards”), and produced by Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka. Executive producers include Ford...
Deadline

Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Limited Series

The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all eight episodes December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.   Cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut,...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy