FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Related
news3lv.com
Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
news3lv.com
The Ability Center of Southern Nevada hosts Fall Fitness Spectacular
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ability Center of Southern Nevada invited the community for a Fall Fitness Spectacular on Saturday. The Ability Center currently operates a small gym and has been on the look for a bigger space to provide easier access for the special needs community. They say...
news3lv.com
Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
news3lv.com
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
news3lv.com
Communities in Schools organization hosts car wash fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local high school students grabbed sponges and suds to raise money for an exciting trip. Communities in Schools, the leading dropout prevention program in the nation held a car wash fundraising event at Canyon Springs High School on Saturday. Students throughout the valley are helping...
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
news3lv.com
UNLV Lady Rebels host preseason carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are getting ready to defend their Mountain West Championship. The team hosted a preseason carnival at the Thomas and Mack Center at Cox Pavillion. The regular season starts Wednesday, November 2 with an exhibition game against Chico State.
news3lv.com
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
news3lv.com
Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
news3lv.com
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
news3lv.com
One woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash, DUI arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were stopped at...
news3lv.com
Community gathers on the Strip for 6th week of Iranian protests
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community gathered outside the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for the sixth week to fight for regime change in Iran. The Paramilitary National Guard in Iran has issued a new warning to protesters to stop their anti-government demonstrations. National protests were sparked by the...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley
Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
news3lv.com
Police: 22-year-old reported missing from southwest valley found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 31 | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Deyvion Robinson was found safe. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old in the southwest valley. Deyvion Robinson was last seen on Saturday, October 29 near the 4400 block of...
