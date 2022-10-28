Lincoln, Neb. – Eleanor Dale's brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers, who qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2018, scored a pair of goals in each of the halves, while holding the Buckeyes scoreless. This victory ties the second-biggest win in the history of the Big Ten Tournament, only behind Illinois' 5-0 defeat of Northwestern in 2004.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO