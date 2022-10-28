ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
huskers.com

Huskers Advance to Semis with 4-0 Shutout

Lincoln, Neb. – Eleanor Dale's brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers, who qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2018, scored a pair of goals in each of the halves, while holding the Buckeyes scoreless. This victory ties the second-biggest win in the history of the Big Ten Tournament, only behind Illinois' 5-0 defeat of Northwestern in 2004.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Set Multiple Records to Close Fall

Harry Crockett fired a final round 67 (-5) and Jeremy Sisson were among the multiple Huskers who set career-highs to lead the Nebraska men's golf team to a season-best 13 strokes under par and a new fall season stroke record at the White Sands Invitational on Sunday. Nebraska opened the...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall to Colorado in Charity Exhibition

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 14 points to lead three Huskers in double figures as Nebraska battled before falling 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game between the two programs Sunday afternoon in Boulder. The Huskers rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to five in the later stages of the first...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Husker Miscues Loom Large in Loss to No. 17 Illinois

Nebraska rallied to take a 9-6 lead in the second quarter, but No. 17 Illinois responded with 20 unanswered points to grab a 26-9 victory over the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had a three-point lead and the ball with less than seven minutes remaining in the...
LINCOLN, NE

