Disney+ could be working on a series focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. According to reports, the supposed WandaVision spinoff is being entitled Vision Quest and will follow The Vision as he attempts to regain both his memory and his humanity. His partner Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. Vision Quest is also being unofficially dubbed the “White Vision” project in reference to the S.W.O.R.D.-created Vision that was introduced in WandaVision episode eight, which flew away in episode nine to set up the spinoff after stating “I Am Vision.”

10 HOURS AGO