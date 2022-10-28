Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Will Be Excluded From James Gunn’s New DC Extended Universe
In recent news, James Gunn, director, and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, along with his producer Peter Safran were named as co-chairmen for DC studios. According to Collider, Gunn and Safran have plans to create a more coherent universe for DC, which will apply to future productions. As indicated, movies that have already begun production will most likely be excluded from the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
hypebeast.com
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25
Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced today. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” the Roth family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and...
hypebeast.com
Evan Peters Stayed in Character "For Months" to Prepare for 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy revealed that the actor stayed in character “for months” as preparation for his role as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In a recent panel, Peters explained that he was debating taking on the part...
hypebeast.com
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
Drew Barrymore Says She Believed E.T. Was Real During Epic Reunion on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Would Go and Take Lunch to Him”
Drew Barrymore gave viewers a Halloween treat with an epic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reunion on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Bringing on fellow castmates Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert MacNaughton from the 1982 Steven Spielberg flick, the group reminisced about how a 7-year-old Barrymore believed E.T was real. The actress told the audience, “I believed E.T was real. I really, really loved him in such a profound way,” before adding, “I would go and take lunch to him.” However, her E.T co-stars, who were a little older than her at the time they filmed the movie, had other adorable memories of Barrymore interacting...
hypebeast.com
Disney+ Reportedly Developing 'WandaVision' Spinoff With Paul Bettany's Vision
Disney+ could be working on a series focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. According to reports, the supposed WandaVision spinoff is being entitled Vision Quest and will follow The Vision as he attempts to regain both his memory and his humanity. His partner Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. Vision Quest is also being unofficially dubbed the “White Vision” project in reference to the S.W.O.R.D.-created Vision that was introduced in WandaVision episode eight, which flew away in episode nine to set up the spinoff after stating “I Am Vision.”
hypebeast.com
Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $1.5 Million USD Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon
Rick Ross has made yet another showstopping timepiece purchase from the bespoke watch jeweler, Jacob & Co. Earlier last week, the rapper purchased the seven-figure Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon with special customizations, sharing a video of the heavily armed delivery to his home. In the video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross films a video of the van pulling up to Ross’ driveway. Two armed-delivery personnel emerge from the van and give Rozay a large box that contains the $1.5 million USD wrist piece.
hypebeast.com
Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases "In My Head"
Juice WRLD has posthumously released a brand new single entitled “In My Head.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut is produced by Tre Pounds, Max Lord and Sheldon Ferguson, and follows the previous single “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. “In My Head” also arrives with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long that remembers the artist for his dedication to his craft, the fun he had and just how much the world truly loved him.
Comments / 0