Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com
Why Enola Holmes 2 doesn't bring back Sam Claflin's Mycroft
Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer has explained why Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes doesn't return in the upcoming sequel. While Enola's (Millie Bobby Brown) brother played a solid supporting role in the 2020 Netflix movie, he's nowhere to be seen in the follow-up. However, it has been confirmed that this...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Emma Corrin was "scared shitless" meeting Harry Styles
The Crown star Emma Corrin has opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time ahead of filming My Policeman, saying they were "scared shitless". Starring alongside Styles and David Dawson, Corrin and Dawson explained how director Michael Grandage came up with a unique way for the actors to break the ice (via Variety).
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Willam and Cheryl Hole hit back at claims there's 'too much Drag Race'
With RuPaul’s Drag Race launching a number of new franchises and spin-offs recently, some fans have been complaining about fatigue from the show. But stars Cheryl Hole and Willam have reminded viewers that just being able to say there is "too much" of the programme is a privilege. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
DC's Stargirl has future revealed beyond season 3
DC series Stargirl is set to come to an end after season 3. The CW show is currently in its third (and now final) run, though it has now been confirmed that it has been cancelled. According to Deadline, it was indicated a while ago that the superhero show would...
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea's Nicola Hughes gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Congratulations are in order to former Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes, who has given birth to a baby girl. The reality TV show star and her husband Charlie Tupper have welcomed their first child together, announcing the news on Instagram today (October 30), along with her beautiful name. Alongside...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve team reveal first look at new Disney+ superhero series
Disney+ has shared a first-look photo from its upcoming comedy Extraordinary, a new show from the team that brought Killing Eve to screens. In the world of Extraordinary, everyone over the age of 18 gained superpowers over ten years ago – well, almost. The show follows Jen (played by...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Suki Panesar faces crisis as Ranveer death secret is revealed
EastEnders spoilers follow. Suki Panesar's involvement in Ranveer Gulati's death has been exposed in EastEnders. Viewers will remember that Suki has been led to believe she murdered Ranveer when he tried to assault her, though Ravi actually is the killer and has been misleading Suki for weeks. The murder resurfaced...
digitalspy.com
Friends' Matthew Perry struggled to work with Jennifer Aniston after she rejected him
Friends star Matthew Perry has admitted that he had a massive crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston, and it made working with her a struggle at times after she turned him down. In his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Chandler actor talked about his addictions, and made some comments about Keanu Reeves that he later apologised for.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders fans have a theory over Harvey and Dotty
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders fans have predicted a romance between Harvey Monroe and Dotty Cotton may soon be rocking Walford. Introduced last year, the cab driver played by Ross Boatman has grown closer to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley), leading some to believe he might be interested in his friend's daughter, played by Milly Zero.
digitalspy.com
All the best Christmas adverts of 2022, including Disney, M&S and more
It's that time of year again. There's a general consensus that Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé come out to play as soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1, which can only mean one thing... Christmas is finally here!. It also means Christmas ads are beginning to grace...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts gangster movie star Nick Nevern for new Sam Mitchell storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has cast actor Nick Nevern as Sam Mitchell's ex Don on the soap. The actor, who had a previous stint on the soap back in 2008 as Rennie and has appeared in gangster movies such as Vendetta and Rise of the Footsoldier, will make his debut as the new character next week for a short stint.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
digitalspy.com
12 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Suki is arrested on suspicion of murder, Sam drops a bombshell, and Callum has a proposition for Ben. Here's a full collection of the 12 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Nina and Ravi come under suspicion. Ravi updates Nugget on everything, but when...
Comments / 0