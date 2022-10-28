Read full article on original website
Climate protesters pelt $110M Claude Monet painting with mashed potatoes
A Claude Monet painting was smashed with mashed potatoes Sunday by climate protesters in Germany. The protesters were demonstrating against the extraction and use of fossil fuels when they targeted the French artist’s famed “Les Meules” at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam and glued themselves to a wall beneath it.
Girl with a Pearl Earring artwork attacked at museum in The Hague OLD
Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged. The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.Video circulating on social media appears to show two men in Just Stop Oil T-shirts glueing their hands to the wall next to the painting. One appears to be trying to glue his forehead to it.In the footage, one man says: “How do you feel when you see something beautiful...
Paris museum says painting was target of attempted attack
A young woman tried to throw soup at a painting at the world-famous Musee d'Orsay in Paris this week, the museum confirmed Sunday, in a similar attack to others by climate activists in Europe. According to Le Parisien newspaper, the woman had initially tried to approach the 1889 Van Gogh self-portrait at Saint-Remy before attempting to throw soup at a painting by Gauguin.
Nazis Stole Two Paintings From a Jewish Cabaret Star. Now, His Heirs Are Selling Them
When Timothy Reif was a child, his grandmother called him “her little Fritz Grünbaum.” She was referring to Reif’s grandfather’s cousin, a Jewish Austrian performer who Nazis captured and sentenced to death in a concentration camp. “I was six or seven, and all I knew...
Piet Mondrian's Painting Has Been Displayed Upside Down for 75 Years
An art historian recently discovered one of Piet Mondrian's paintings has been hanging upside down for 75 years. "New York City I," created by Mondrian in 1941, is an interlacing of different colored adhesive tapes. It was first displayed by the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in 1945, but has been at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum in Düsseldorf since 1980.
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi
ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
From street seller to the royal fold: King Louis XV’s mistress was the ultimate social climber
Johnny Depp is acting again in his new role as France’s King Louis XV in the upcoming historical drama, Jeanne Du Barry. Following his win in a court case in the US which he sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation, Depp's role of the French king concludes his three-year hiatus from the industry.
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Review: Cormac McCarthy returns with cryptic ’The Passenger’
“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Alfred A. Knopf) It’s been 16 years since Cormac McCarthy released “The Road” and won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, cementing his reputation as a master American novelist. Plenty of time, then, to write two books for fans to savor in 2022.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
An Artist Excavates the Complex History of His Native Athens in a Playful Installation in Paris
Above: The artist at home in Athens. “Athens is known as the birthplace of Western civilization, but, as a modern city, it is totally unresolved,” says artist Andreas Angelidakis, speaking via Zoom from his apartment and atelier near Greece’s National Archaeological Museum. A foam chair he designed makes him appear to be seated in the embrace of an Ionic column’s capital. “Paris has a clear identity, its own brand,” he explains, “whereas Athens is not exactly European and not quite Middle Eastern: It’s this in-between, transitional zone.”
Looking at the Masters: Painting Farm Animals
Dutch painters of the 17th Century were the first European artists to start painting landscapes, because land was owned by commoners as well as by nobles. Throughout the history of art, the subject matter that was most depicted was an indication of what was most important at the time. The newly freed Dutch had no king, and the various new Protestant churches had no single religious authority as previously exercised by the Catholic church. The Dutch became the merchants and tradesmen of Europe, and most trading ships sailed into the port of Amsterdam, where goods were then distributed to the rest of Europe. The Dutch owned their land and their homes, and they looked for small works of art that would fit on the walls of their small homes. The people, rather than the church or state, became patrons of the arts, and a thriving art market developed as a result. Three new subjects were added to painters’ repertoire: genre (paintings of everyday life), still life, and landscapes. European artists frequently painted horses and dogs since they were commissioned by the wealthy owners. Even though the Dutch were responsible for initiating landscape painting, ordinary farm animals were painted by a very few artists, but those artists were masters.
Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled
An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...
