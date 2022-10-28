ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Climate protesters pelt $110M Claude Monet painting with mashed potatoes

A Claude Monet painting was smashed with mashed potatoes Sunday by climate protesters in Germany. The protesters were demonstrating against the extraction and use of fossil fuels when they targeted the French artist’s famed “Les Meules” at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam and glued themselves to a wall beneath it.
Girl with a Pearl Earring artwork attacked at museum in The Hague OLD

Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged. The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.Video circulating on social media appears to show two men in Just Stop Oil T-shirts glueing their hands to the wall next to the painting. One appears to be trying to glue his forehead to it.In the footage, one man says: “How do you feel when you see something beautiful...
Paris museum says painting was target of attempted attack

A young woman tried to throw soup at a painting at the world-famous Musee d'Orsay in Paris this week, the museum confirmed Sunday, in a similar attack to others by climate activists in Europe. According to Le Parisien newspaper, the woman had initially tried to approach the 1889 Van Gogh self-portrait at Saint-Remy before attempting to throw soup at a painting by Gauguin.
Piet Mondrian's Painting Has Been Displayed Upside Down for 75 Years

An art historian recently discovered one of Piet Mondrian's paintings has been hanging upside down for 75 years. "New York City I," created by Mondrian in 1941, is an interlacing of different colored adhesive tapes. It was first displayed by the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in 1945, but has been at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum in Düsseldorf since 1980.
‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi

ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published

A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
An Artist Excavates the Complex History of His Native Athens in a Playful Installation in Paris

Above: The artist at home in Athens. “Athens is known as the birthplace of Western civilization, but, as a modern city, it is totally unresolved,” says artist Andreas Angelidakis, speaking via Zoom from his apartment and atelier near Greece’s National Archaeological Museum. A foam chair he designed makes him appear to be seated in the embrace of an Ionic column’s capital. “Paris has a clear identity, its own brand,” he explains, “whereas Athens is not exactly European and not quite Middle Eastern: It’s this in-between, transitional zone.”
Looking at the Masters: Painting Farm Animals

Dutch painters of the 17th Century were the first European artists to start painting landscapes, because land was owned by commoners as well as by nobles. Throughout the history of art, the subject matter that was most depicted was an indication of what was most important at the time. The newly freed Dutch had no king, and the various new Protestant churches had no single religious authority as previously exercised by the Catholic church. The Dutch became the merchants and tradesmen of Europe, and most trading ships sailed into the port of Amsterdam, where goods were then distributed to the rest of Europe. The Dutch owned their land and their homes, and they looked for small works of art that would fit on the walls of their small homes. The people, rather than the church or state, became patrons of the arts, and a thriving art market developed as a result. Three new subjects were added to painters’ repertoire: genre (paintings of everyday life), still life, and landscapes. European artists frequently painted horses and dogs since they were commissioned by the wealthy owners. Even though the Dutch were responsible for initiating landscape painting, ordinary farm animals were painted by a very few artists, but those artists were masters.
Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled

An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...

