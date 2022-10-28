ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Canes and Oahu SPCA to host adoption event

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgFp3_0ipikPoV00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Raising Canes mascot, a yellow lab, and 1027 DaBomb’s dog posse are encouraging people to adopt a shelter pet from Oahu SPCA.

Anyone that adopts a pet during this adoption event will receive a Raising Cane’s Doggie Goodie Bag which includes a Raising Cane’s bandana, assorted dog treats and snacks from the Kalihi Pet Center and a Raising Cane’s Box Combo card for the adoptive dog or cat parent.

Bring your friends, family and children on over to Canes to meet puppies and kittens that are ready for a forever home.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

DJ Phat Joe from DaBomb and his dog posse will be hosting the keiki friendly event which will include a special Raising Cane’s prize wheel with hundreds of prizes like a free box combo cards and a chance to win free Cane’s for an entire year!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returns to Oahu in 2022

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Alzheimer’s Association prepares for the next Oahu fundraising event. The Alzheimer’s Association is dedicated to leading the way to end Alzheimer’s through community awareness, such as their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event. “The ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Manta ray tours popularity prompts regulation

Manta ray viewing is a popular tourist attraction, but the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources [DLNR] said it has led to overcrowding, safety concerns and environmental impacts. Officials now want to regulate the tours, but some tour operators disagree with some of the proposed rules.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden

Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy