magnoliareporter.com
Kathryn L. (Edwards) Lewis Dickson
Kathryn L. (Edwards) Lewis Dickson, 80, of Magnolia passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas on November 12, 1941, to the late Charles Edwin Edwards and Tennie Vernice (Roten) Edwards. Kathy graduated from Newport High School...
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Society will mark 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum
CAMDEN -- The Ouachita County Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the McCollum-Chidester House at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at the Event Center at Fairview Park. Marking the 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum, the evening will feature a Scottish themed dinner prepared by Postmaster’s Grill,...
NBC 10 News Today: Scare on the Square happening in El Dorado on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details about Scare on the Square, happening in Arkansas this weekend. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia ruins De Queen's Homecoming
Magnolia beat De Queen on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive. Magnolia (3-3 Class 5A-South, 6-3 overall) spoiled De Queen’s Homecoming with a 40-0 victory against the winless Leopards. Magnolia, after stopping De Queen’s opening drive, took possession at the Leopards 48 after a punt....
magnoliareporter.com
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock. Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr. Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip...
magnoliareporter.com
Cooperative Extension Service summer internship program alumna plans for career in extension
WARREN — When considering whether to pursue a summer internship, Rayvin Callaway has three words of career advice: “Just try it.”. Callaway was among the first class of Cooperative Extension Service interns since the institution reintroduced the program in 2022, working a 10-week paid summer internship at the Bradley County Extension Office.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana Tech School of Accountancy receives $250,000 gift from Dick and Charlotte Fowler
Dick and Charlotte Fowler of Dallas, have made a $250,000 gift to benefit the School of Accountancy in Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support student scholarships, current and future programming, summer research grants, and awards for publication in top academic journals. “Upon moving from Louisiana to...
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week
Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County collects almost $16 million in taxes
As of October 26, Columbia County has collected $15,911,926.01, according to Tax Collector Rachel Waller. Waller stated in an email to magnoliareporter.com on October 26 that this is 93 percent of the original charge of $17,260,872.43. This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022. Taxes are...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
Shots fired at Grambling bar; suspect arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, around 1 AM, Grambling City Police responded to a possibly shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers were advised that security personnel told a White male that he […]
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
