magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT students may qualify to earn free STEM-related degrees
The Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture) programs allows students to qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates for free at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The purpose of the ArFuture Grant is to increase the education and skills of Arkansas’s workforce in an affordable manner. The grant applies to students enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) or regional high-demand areas of study. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students.
magnoliareporter.com
Kathryn L. (Edwards) Lewis Dickson
Kathryn L. (Edwards) Lewis Dickson, 80, of Magnolia passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas on November 12, 1941, to the late Charles Edwin Edwards and Tennie Vernice (Roten) Edwards. Kathy graduated from Newport High School...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County collects almost $16 million in taxes
As of October 26, Columbia County has collected $15,911,926.01, according to Tax Collector Rachel Waller. Waller stated in an email to magnoliareporter.com on October 26 that this is 93 percent of the original charge of $17,260,872.43. This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022. Taxes are...
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week
Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Society will mark 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum
CAMDEN -- The Ouachita County Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the McCollum-Chidester House at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at the Event Center at Fairview Park. Marking the 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum, the evening will feature a Scottish themed dinner prepared by Postmaster’s Grill,...
magnoliareporter.com
Feds frown on TexARKana man's failure to report $1 million in income
An Arkansas man pleaded guilty this week to filing a false tax return with the IRS on which he did not report all of the income he earned from his business. According to court documents and statements made in court, Clarence A. Joles Sr., 51, of TexARKana, owned Rock Hard Paving, an asphalt paving business, which he operated as a sole proprietorship.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
swarkansasnews.com
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Bossier City Police on the Hunt For Hotel Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 21,2022 the subject was captured on video surveillance stealing property from the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City. The subject was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and white shoes.
KTBS
Local Methodist church could leave conference over stance on gay marriage, clergy
BENTON, La.-A special session was held at Benton united Methodist Church to decide if it will split from the United Methodist Conference. The session comes as some members are grappling with differing views about whether, or how to include members of the LGBTQ community in the church. Some in the...
