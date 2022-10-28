The Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture) programs allows students to qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates for free at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The purpose of the ArFuture Grant is to increase the education and skills of Arkansas’s workforce in an affordable manner. The grant applies to students enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) or regional high-demand areas of study. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students.

