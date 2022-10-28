Read full article on original website
WCJB
Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
Bradford relies on legs of tailback Willie Pollard to lead them in win, district title over Palatka
PALATKA, Fla.- Gunning for a eighth shutout of the season, the Bradford Tornadoes ran up against an inspired Palatka Panthers team. Heading into the game, the Tornadoes had compiled seven shutout victories on the year and had allowed only one touchdown. The Panthers were able to score one on them, ...
Daily News
Palatka gets 2 TDs, but Bradford nabs district title
Tornadoes top Panthers, 35-14, but coach Turner proud of team’s play. The end result was a Bradford High School win. The Tornadoes left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 9-0 overall record and the District 6-2S championship in tow. But Palatka…
Daily News
Mob Squad Rules
INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier sounded like a coach who is lost after losing to Georgia
In the three seasons before Billy Napier was hired as the Florida Gators’ head coach, when he was serving as the head coach at Louisiana, he lost just five games total. Napier has lost four games through eight games so far during his first season in Gainesville. Now, that...
Daily News
Region 2-2A cross country championship: Vazquez makes history as first Raider to advance to state meet
Crescent City senior takes 31st overall; teammates miss qualifying, taking 9th. Though the Crescent City Junior-Senior High School boys cross country team barely missed out on making county history at the Region 2-2A championship meet on Friday, its top runner made history on…
Kelby Collins, Florida Gators 4-star DL pledge, emphatically shuts down article asking if he'll flip: 'Nope'
It was a simple question, really. And Gardendale High School (Alabama) defensive lineman and Florida Gators commit Kelby Collins provided an even simpler answer. In a tweet teasing an article, Rivals asked "Could four-star Florida commit DE Kelby Collins be on flip watch?" Turns out, the 6-foot-5, ...
Daily News
Exploring Putnam County’s past: A look into local ‘ghost towns’
Perusing Putnam County historical records paints a picture of early Florida, where communities formed around families that began new lives here. These settlements popped up along railroad lines and the St. Johns River, a county map from 1890 shows. And by 1895, the county had at least 30 populated communities, not counting the numerous railroad stations, such as Buena Vista and Penial, according to “Our Place in Time: A Chronology of Putnam County” published in 1995 and written by Nancy Alvers and Janice Mahaffey.
dawgnation.com
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
Daily News
Authorities: Seven ejected in fatal crash
One Crescent City resident died and six others – including four children – suffered injuries Friday night after authorities said their vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree. The seven South…
High-speed chase involving Dodge Hellcat nets 3 arrests in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car chase spanning over several counties led to the arrest of three Michigan men Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 6:23 a.m., a call was received about two stolen vehicles traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The vehicles included a...
wuft.org
Meet the candidates for the Marion County District 2 County Commission race
Write-in candidate Gina Capone is challenging incumbent Kathy Bryant in the Marion County Commission District 2 race. Here is what voters need to know about the candidates as they prepare for Election Day on Nov. 8. Candidate backgrounds. Gina Capone. Capone, 64, is a Virginia native who grew up in...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Marion County on Thursday evening. Southbound lanes on Maricamp road in Marion County were blocked for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just...
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
niceville.com
Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
