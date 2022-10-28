ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

WCJB

Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Palatka gets 2 TDs, but Bradford nabs district title

Tornadoes top Panthers, 35-14, but coach Turner proud of team’s play. The end result was a Bradford High School win. The Tornadoes left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 9-0 overall record and the District 6-2S championship in tow. But Palatka…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Mob Squad Rules

INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
INTERLACHEN, FL
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Exploring Putnam County’s past: A look into local ‘ghost towns’

Perusing Putnam County historical records paints a picture of early Florida, where communities formed around families that began new lives here. These settlements popped up along railroad lines and the St. Johns River, a county map from 1890 shows. And by 1895, the county had at least 30 populated communities, not counting the numerous railroad stations, such as Buena Vista and Penial, according to “Our Place in Time: A Chronology of Putnam County” published in 1995 and written by Nancy Alvers and Janice Mahaffey.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
dawgnation.com

Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Authorities: Seven ejected in fatal crash

One Crescent City resident died and six others – including four children – suffered injuries Friday night after authorities said their vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree. The seven South…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

What Happened to Lake Apopka?

If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
APOPKA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL

