Perusing Putnam County historical records paints a picture of early Florida, where communities formed around families that began new lives here. These settlements popped up along railroad lines and the St. Johns River, a county map from 1890 shows. And by 1895, the county had at least 30 populated communities, not counting the numerous railroad stations, such as Buena Vista and Penial, according to “Our Place in Time: A Chronology of Putnam County” published in 1995 and written by Nancy Alvers and Janice Mahaffey.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO