Exploring Putnam County’s past: A look into local ‘ghost towns’

Perusing Putnam County historical records paints a picture of early Florida, where communities formed around families that began new lives here. These settlements popped up along railroad lines and the St. Johns River, a county map from 1890 shows. And by 1895, the county had at least 30 populated communities, not counting the numerous railroad stations, such as Buena Vista and Penial, according to “Our Place in Time: A Chronology of Putnam County” published in 1995 and written by Nancy Alvers and Janice Mahaffey.
Daily News

Palatka gets 2 TDs, but Bradford nabs district title

Tornadoes top Panthers, 35-14, but coach Turner proud of team’s play. The end result was a Bradford High School win. The Tornadoes left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 9-0 overall record and the District 6-2S championship in tow. But Palatka…
Daily News

Authorities: Seven ejected in fatal crash

One Crescent City resident died and six others – including four children – suffered injuries Friday night after authorities said their vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree. The seven South…
Daily News

Mob Squad Rules

INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
