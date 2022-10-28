Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily News
Exploring Putnam County’s past: A look into local ‘ghost towns’
Perusing Putnam County historical records paints a picture of early Florida, where communities formed around families that began new lives here. These settlements popped up along railroad lines and the St. Johns River, a county map from 1890 shows. And by 1895, the county had at least 30 populated communities, not counting the numerous railroad stations, such as Buena Vista and Penial, according to “Our Place in Time: A Chronology of Putnam County” published in 1995 and written by Nancy Alvers and Janice Mahaffey.
Daily News
Palatka gets 2 TDs, but Bradford nabs district title
Tornadoes top Panthers, 35-14, but coach Turner proud of team’s play. The end result was a Bradford High School win. The Tornadoes left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 9-0 overall record and the District 6-2S championship in tow. But Palatka…
Daily News
Authorities: Seven ejected in fatal crash
One Crescent City resident died and six others – including four children – suffered injuries Friday night after authorities said their vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree. The seven South…
Daily News
Mob Squad Rules
INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
Daily News
Region 2-2A cross country championship: Vazquez makes history as first Raider to advance to state meet
Crescent City senior takes 31st overall; teammates miss qualifying, taking 9th. Though the Crescent City Junior-Senior High School boys cross country team barely missed out on making county history at the Region 2-2A championship meet on Friday, its top runner made history on…
Comments / 0