Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds, balding, with a gray goatee. He was wearing an orange shirt with a gray or blue jacket, and gray and white shoes.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO