Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Asks For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds, balding, with a gray goatee. He was wearing an orange shirt with a gray or blue jacket, and gray and white shoes.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood of Illinois was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby of Hopkinsville when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
whopam.com
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County...
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
k105.com
Caneyville man with felony record arrested in Ohio Co. on theft charges
A Caneyville man with a felony record has been arrested in Ohio County on theft charges. Steven W. Embry, 25, was arrested Sunday night and charged with receiving stolen property (over $1,000, less than $10,000) and possession of burglary tools. He was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Embry...
k105.com
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
Lebanon shoplifting call leads to two arrests for theft, drug charges
Two people from North Carolina are facing multiple charges after police reportedly discovered stolen items and drugs inside a vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.
k105.com
2 people, including woman with over 2 dozen arrests since 2013, found with drugs, infant in Cave City motel room
Two people, including a female that has been jailed over two dozen times in the last nine years, have been arrested in Barren County after being found with methamphetamine in a motel room with an infant. The Cave Cite Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
1 Person Injured In a Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The accident happened in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. A bicyclist and two vehicles were involved in the collision.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
