WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood of Illinois was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby of Hopkinsville when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
k105.com
Woman indicted for murder in drunk driving crash that killed elderly Scottsville man
A woman has been indicted on murder and other charges after she ran a red light while intoxicated, killing an elderly Scottsville man. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning, September 1, to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Murfreesboro, police say
A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Child hit by vehicle in Clarksville flown to hospital
A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
WSMV
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
WBKO
BGPD arrest suspect in murder of Marcus McCathren
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for the murder of Marcus McCathren. Today, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested Torian L. Jackson of Bowling Green for the murder of McCathren. He was shot and killed early Monday morning on October 24th as he walked on Butler...
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
Lebanon shoplifting call leads to two arrests for theft, drug charges
Two people from North Carolina are facing multiple charges after police reportedly discovered stolen items and drugs inside a vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.
wmot.org
Ex-MNPD officer convicted in fatal shooting released from Nashville jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail. According to his attorney, Andrew Delke was released Thursday from a jail facility run by the...
Metro police: Car suspected in deadly hit-and-run found abandoned in Nashville
A woman visiting Nashville was hit and killed while crossing Charlotte Pike on Thursday night. Metro police said the car believed to be involved has been found abandoned in the Germantown area.
