The Voice of Karns City: Sam Swick ‘Humbled’ to Have Press Box Bear His Name After 54 Years of Announcing and Counting
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — What started out as a way to stay close and watch his two athletic sons play sports has turned into a five-decade-long passion for Sam Swick. He’s the voice of Karns City sports. He’s the face of it, too. Always smiling. Always with a kind word at the ready.
‘We Are Blessed’: Moniteau’s Trent Beachem, Who Was Transported By Medical Helicopter After Breaking His Femur on Friday Night, Walks Out of Hospital on Sunday
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With the help of crutches, Trent Beachem slowly walked out of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a remarkable scene given what had happened to the sophomore quarterback on the Moniteau football team less than 48 hours earlier. (Submitted photos) Beachem...
