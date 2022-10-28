'We need to look in the mirror': Washington State's offense continues to struggle in 21-17 loss to No. 14 Utah

Read full article on original website
PULLMAN – Washington State opened Pac-12 play with a monthlong gauntlet, a five-game stretch that included four of the conference’s best teams. The Cougars absorbed four losses during the most challenging portion of their schedule, dropping games against three opponents ranked in the top 15 – Pac-12 title contenders Oregon, USC and Utah – and falling on the road against an Oregon State team that landed at No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday.
Washington State’s football program secured its first junior-college commit of the 2023 recruiting class when Navarro College (Texas) wide receiver Brandon Hawkins Jr. pledged to WSU on Sunday afternoon, announcing his decision over Twitter. Through seven games this season, Hawkins leads his team with 526 yards and four touchdowns...
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
