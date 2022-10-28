'We need to look in the mirror': Washington State's offense continues to struggle in 21-17 loss to No. 14 Utah

PULLMAN – Washington State opened Pac-12 play with a monthlong gauntlet, a five-game stretch that included four of the conference’s best teams. The Cougars absorbed four losses during the most challenging portion of their schedule, dropping games against three opponents ranked in the top 15 – Pac-12 title contenders Oregon, USC and Utah – and falling on the road against an Oregon State team that landed at No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday.

