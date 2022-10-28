ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 major signs it could be time to change jobs

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgG99_0ipigObW00
Lifestyle

If you’re feeling overburdened and undervalued at work, you might have wondered whether to try and start the new year with a new job.

Of course, everyone gets frustrated at work from time to time, motivation can dip, or we simply hit a challenging patch. So, how do you know when it’s really time to move on?

Tony Gregg, chief executive at Anthony Gregg Partnership, an executive search firm, believes there could be some tell-tale signs that it’s time to see what else is out there…

1. The business goes significantly against your morals and values

“The way a business operates and treats its employees is very important,” says Gregg. “We spend around 40-odd years working, which is a really long time, so you have to be your true self.

“Not being true to yourself can be where a lot of people fall down, and this particularly happens in interviews,” he adds. “During an interview, people try to be someone who they think the employer wants them to be, you can’t hide from that, you are yourself and that’s the real quality.”

2. You no longer feel challenged in your role

Gregg points out the old saying: “What got you there, won’t keep you there.” If you’re not feeling challenged enough, this can start to show up in the quality of your work, he adds. Persistent poor work could also come to the company’s attention, meaning some people in this situation may want to jump before they are pushed.

3. There aren’t enough decent opportunities

“When you recognise you are not being challenged or getting enough opportunities, you’ll know you need to move on,” says Gregg. “Obviously, as soon as you recognise you are not getting enough opportunities, whilst the company doesn’t know it yet, you can sit down and spend time at your own pace to look at the next job – the right job – whilst you’re under no pressure to change. It’s managing your career that’s really important.”

4. Your health is suffering

Poor mental or physical health as a result of work stresses and strains will not only have an impact on employees themselves, but also on their relationships outside the workplace.

“If the job is affecting your health and mental and physical wellbeing, you’re going to get burned out,” says Gregg. “You need to ask yourself, is this really the right role for me? Is this the right organisation? Is it their unsatisfactory expectations? Are they making me work unreasonable hours?”

You may be determined to move on, but there could also be some steps you could take to make your immediate work situation more bearable, whether it’s by speaking to your boss about your workload, contacting HR to see what support might be available via your employer, or speaking to a union representative.

5. The role is too demanding

While problems can arise at work when roles are not challenging enough, they can also crop up when the balance is tipped too far the other way. “It might not necessarily be the type of role causing burnout, it could be the type of organisation or, in some cases, the role is not what you expected it to be and the demand is too high,” says Gregg.

6. You are not being paid what you’re worth

Online salary checkers can help you to get an idea of whether you’re being paid your market value. If you have been in a job for a long time, and have had years of annual pay rises, rather than a big pay jump to attract you into a company, you may find that your salary has fallen some way behind what other firms are offering. Gregg says that often, when people leave to go to a different company, they will be expecting a 10% to 20% increase.

7. You feel underappreciated

“When you have been working at the same company for a while, you may feel you can become taken for granted, and other employees may rely on you to complete certain tasks, ” adds Gregg. “However, when this happens and you resign, it will become a big shock to the company and they’ll suddenly feel disappointed because if you were appreciated more, you would not have resigned.”

Gregg says that in some cases, an employee’s departure can leave the company having to pay significantly more to fill the same job role.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach

Suella Braverman said she was “sorry for the errors of judgment” made in the use of her personal email to send a draft government statement to an ally as she faced further questions over her conduct. The Home Secretary set out details of the email blunder which led...
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Indiana police arrest man over 2017 killings of two teenage girls

Indiana authorities have arrested a man in the unsolved killings of two teenage girls who died while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said during a news conference that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested on Friday on two murder counts over the February 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people.
INDIANA STATE
newschain

Braverman sent official documents to personal email address six times

Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent official documents from her government email address to her personal account address six times but insisted there was “no risk to national security”. A Home Office review identified the incidents after she was forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code by sending...
newschain

Premier League urged to tackle Hillsborough chants that ‘shame’ football

A Labour MP has called on the Premier League to help stamp out chants about the Hillsborough disaster, saying it has a “duty of care” to the survivors of the 1989 tragedy. Ian Byrne says chants about the disaster aimed at Liverpool fans have become “incessant” and are now a weekly occurrence, and urged Premier League chief executive Richard Masters to meet him in a bid to tackle the problem.
newschain

Coroner criticises university over student’s ‘cry for help’ before death

A coroner has criticised a university over failing to respond to a student’s “cry for help”, weeks before he took his own life after failing some of his exams and struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown. Harry Armstrong Evans, 21, a third year physics and astrophysics...
newschain

Coventry hope illness issues ease ahead of Blackburn clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins will hope his side’s illness problems have eased ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn. Robins was forced to select a number of players who were struggling with a virus that swept through the camp for the weekend’s loss to Blackpool.
newschain

Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure, Ukraine officials say

Ukrainian officials have reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities. Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv...
newschain

Kerry Katona’s ex-fiance formally settles claim against newspaper publisher

Kerry Katona’s former fiance has said he was “robbed of a normal relationship” with her and “put through hell”, as he received a public apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking. David Cunningham, 43, was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher, which...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp insists it is too early to write off Liverpool after poor run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his current team has reached the end of its useful lifespan and insists judgement should be reserved until the end of the season. Back-to-back defeats against the Premier League’s bottom two clubs in Nottingham Forest and Leeds have left his side closer to...
newschain

Minister criticised for suggesting ‘little man in China’ could be hacking phone

A minister has come under fire for suggesting there could be “some little man in China” eavesdropping on his own private conversations as he fielded questions over security breaches concerning senior Government figures. Former chief whip Mark Spencer stressed that ministers must be “super-careful” about where they access...
newschain

Royal Mail tables new offer in pay and conditions dispute

Royal Mail has proposed a new offer aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have staged a series of strikes in recent weeks, with more planned next month. The company said the offer is worth 9%, including a 7% salary increase...
newschain

Government has ‘robust’ system to protect ministers’ data, says No10

Downing Street on Monday did not comment on reports that Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was hacked by Russian agents while she was foreign secretary, insisting only that a “robust” approach is taken to protect ministers’ data. The story emerged in the Mail on Sunday, prompting...
newschain

Russell retains Ahoy Senor faith following Wetherby disappointment

Lucinda Russell says she is looking forward to Ahoy Senor having a rematch with Bravemansgame following her stable star’s below-par run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday. Winner of last season’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase, Ahoy Senor was sent off the 11-10 favourite, but raced freely and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy