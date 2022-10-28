ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks’ Cam Reddish earning crunch-time minutes

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Not only has Cam Reddish earned rotation minutes in the first four games of the regular season, but Tom Thibodeau had him on the court in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime of Wednesday’s win over Charlotte .

With Quentin Grimes yet to play because of a foot injury, Reddish has averaged 10 points and 21.5 minutes off the bench in the Knicks’ 3-1 start ahead of Friday’s game in Milwaukee .

That includes 25 minutes, including all but two seconds of the extra session, after Evan Fournier fouled out in the fourth quarter against the Hornets.

“It means a lot. I put a lot of work in. We all have. So it definitely means a lot,” Reddish said after the game. “I just tried to lock in and do my best, try to get stops and do the best I could.

Cam Reddish
philadelphia 76ers Knicks now set for daunting stretch after handling lesser foes in homestand

“I’m just trying to do what I can. It’s tough at times, but I think I’m doing a pretty good job trying to find my niche. Like I said, I’m really just trying to make an impact, whether I score or not. So, whatever happens happens.”

The 23-year-old swingman, who was acquired for a first-round pick from Atlanta in January, added that his confidence is “sky high” with the more consistent playing time.

“Offensively and defensively, I feel great,” Reddish said. “Man, I’m just trying to stay healthy, stay ready.”

Grimes is listed as out for a fifth straight game with left foot soreness on the Knicks’ official injury report.

With Julius Randle playing effectively, Garden fan favorite Obi Toppin has averaged just 15.3 minutes per game, including 13 against the Hornets despite nailing three of four 3-point attempts.

“It’ll work itself out,” Thibodeau said. “Some games will be more and Julius will play a little less, and that’s what I like about the team. Obviously, you have a finite amount of minutes for everyone, so how do you balance that?

“Performance, something’s going good, so you’re going to ride that a little bit longer. The willingness of everybody to sacrifice for the team and put the team first, I think that’s a big part of winning.”

