Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
With its segmented golden eye, the JWST has gazed deep into the heart of the Eagle Nebula 6,500 light-years away, serving up an incredible infrared view of the famous structures known as the Pillars of Creation. Protruding into the cavity of a vast cosmic cloud like giant's fingers, the Pillars...
A collision between some of the largest structures in space has just given us a clue about one of the biggest mysteries in the Universe: the location of a whole pile of missing matter. In the galaxy cluster Abell 98 – in which two sub-clusters are in the process of...
The Hikurangi subduction zone is the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand, capable of creating 'megathrust' earthquakes that typically rumble at magnitudes 8 and above. New research shows tiny, ancient marine organisms could have a major impact on the next seismic event there. Researchers studying the region have...
The least studied penguins in the world lay two eggs each breeding season, only to abandon the first one. Most of the time, the initial egg laid by erect-crested penguins (Eudyptes sclateri) simply rolls away. But sometimes, the female will purposefully ditch their first born, going so far as to push it out of the nest.
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
Paleolithic cuisine was anything but lean and green, according to a study on the diets of our Pleistocene ancestors. For a good 2 million years, Homo sapiens and their ancestors ditched the salad and dined heavily on meat, putting them at the top of the food chain. It's not quite...
Two rare stars whipping around one another in a wide, wild tango have given astronomers a unique opportunity to study the gentle slap of light against their dusty skirts. The binary object called WR 140 is surrounded by a series of nested shells of dust that are slowly being pushed out into space, not just by the binary's stellar winds of charged particles, but the glow of radiation emitted by the stars themselves. For the first time, scientists have been able to directly observe this radiation pressure in action, using infrared observations from the Keck Observatory to track a giant plume as...
Peering down through the layers that make up Earth – the crust, the upper mantle, the lower mantle, and the core – is no easy task. After all, it's not as if there's a cross-section of the planet readily available for study. Now scientists think they have discovered a new mineral in the lower mantle, a section that makes up 55 percent of the total volume of Earth. We already know about the layer's three main minerals – bridgmanite, ferropericlase and davemaoite – but there could well be another. What has puzzled researchers for some time is bridgmanite and davemaoite should theoretically...
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
Every hour of the day, every day of the year, our Solar System is just out there beyond Earth's pale blue sky, doing its thing. Sometimes – if we're in the right place at the right time – we get to see that thing from a new perspective.
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
If exoplanet research is to be believed, the Milky Way galaxy could be like some sort of fantastical candy-land. First, there was the discovery of exoplanets with the density of cotton candy. Now, astronomers say they've discovered a world that is comparable to the density of marshmallow. It is, they say, the fluffiest exoplanet discovered to date orbiting a red dwarf star. This is important. It means that worlds with significant gas envelopes can be found closely orbiting the small, tempestuous dwarf stars, which astronomers had previously suspected might strip any closely orbiting planets of a large proportion of their atmospheres. Since atmospheres...
When astronomers around the world watched the epic collision between two neutron stars in 2017, the main event was just the beginning. The after-effects, both immediate and longer-term, of such a massive, never-before-seen merger were bound to be exciting, interesting, and deeply informative. And now scientists have revealed a doozy....
The latest in nanoscale 3D scanning techniques have been used to reveal some of the finest secrets of a medieval material known as Zwischgold (part-gold): an ultra-thin metal foil consisting of a gold top layer and a silver base, used to gild sculptures. Up until now, only 2D cross-sections of...
William Shatner has made headlines this week with the announcement that his trip into space wasn't the celebration or high note he thought it would be – instead, it felt like a "funeral for planet Earth". In an excerpt of his new book Boldly Go published exclusively by Variety,...
The lost star catalog of Hipparchus – regarded as the earliest known attempt to map the entire night sky – may have just been discovered on parchment preserved at St Catherine's Monastery on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. In 2012, the student of leading biblical scholar Peter Williams noticed something...
A relatively small, dense object cloaked within a cloud of its own exploded remains just a few thousand light-years away is defying our understanding of stellar physics. By all accounts it seems to be a neutron star, though it's an unusual one at that. At just 77 percent of the mass of the Sun, it's the lowest mass ever measured for an object of its kind. Previously, the lightest neutron star ever measured clocked in at 1.17 times the mass of the Sun. This more recent discovery isn't just smaller, it's significantly lower than the minimum neutron star mass predicted by theory....
Billions of hooks, millions of traps, and hundreds of thousands of kilometers of fishing line and nets fall into the ocean each year from commercial fishing ventures. Once lost to the wild, this drifting gear continues to snag helpless sea life in a phenomenon called ghost fishing. These items pile...
