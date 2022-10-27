Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
Why Fastly, Roku, and Shopify Stocks Popped Today
Tuesday is looking like a good day for investing in tech stocks, as shares of edge cloud provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) gains 2.5%, TV streamer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) picks up 4.4%, and online shopping tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leads the pack higher with a 5.5% gain. Stock-specific news explaining the rising share prices is in short supply today. There is, however, a big macroeconomic news item that's likely to affect the growth prospects for all sorts of tech companies in the months ahead.
Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.
These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now
Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session. A couple of companies saw...
Why It Appears XPO Stock Is Down Nearly 40% Today
XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has completed its spinoff of brokerage RXO (NYSE: RXO), meaning that investors now own a share of RXO for every XPO share held. The value of the combined stocks is approximately the value of XPO pre-split, but many market-reporting tools are slow to adjust. As a result, a lot of investors are seeing XPO shares as down nearly 40% in Tuesday trading.
Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today
Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
Insurance Stocks' Q3 Earnings Due on Nov 2: MET, ALL & LNC
Strong retention, accelerated digitalization, interest rate hikes and reinsurance agreements are likely to have benefited insurance industry stocks in the third quarter. Furthermore, favorable renewals and organic business growth might have boosted September-quarter results of companies like MetLife, Inc. MET, The Allstate Corporation ALL and Lincoln National Corporation LNC, which are set to announce quarterly numbers on Nov 2. Yet, increased expenses and an active catastrophe environment might have been spoilsports.
3 Reasons Why ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
What's in the Cards for Sempra Energy (SRE) in Q3 Earnings?
Sempra Energy SRE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 8.79%. Sempra Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.37%, on average. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, Sempra...
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Are More Trick Than Treat
For some, Halloween provides a way to let their imagination become reality -- at least for a day. For others, it's a day of ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, with the intent of putting a little scare in those seeking candy. But for the stock market, Halloween represents just another day in 2022 of scaring the daylights out of investors.
What's in Store for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) in Q3 Earnings?
Icahn Enterprises IEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4. The company has a dull earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up for Icahn Enterprises this earnings season. Icahn...
What's in Store for Pinnacle West (PNW) in Q3 Earnings?
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before market open. Pinnacle West Capital delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
