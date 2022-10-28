Read full article on original website
BBC
Bird flu: Thousands of turkeys culled after outbreak in Lincolnshire
More than 5,000 turkeys are being destroyed at a farm in Lincolnshire following an outbreak of bird flu. The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) imposed a 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone and a 6 mile (10km) surveillance zone around the premises near North Somercotes. It is the...
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
BBC
Indonesian woman's body found inside python, say reports
A woman in Indonesia's Jambi province was killed and swallowed whole by a python, according to local reports. Jahrah, a rubber-tapper reportedly in her 50s, had made her way to work at a rubber plantation on Sunday morning. She was reported missing after failing to return that night, and search...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
BBC
Bird flu: East Anglian farmers rubbish new government support
Poultry farmers in East Anglia have brushed off the government's latest support package to help them limit the spread of avian flu, branding it "woolly" and "lukewarm". The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would compensate owners at the "outset of planned culling". It said this...
BBC
Birnbeck Pier project awarded £235,000 in lottery funding
A Victorian pier at risk of collapse has been awarded almost £235,000 in National Lottery funding. Birnbeck Pier, which connects with Birnbeck Island in Weston-super-Mare, has been shut to the public since 1994. It was placed on Historic England's at-risk register in 1999. It has been completely unused since...
Villagers cheer as trapped elephant climbs out of mud pit in Thailand
Villagers cheered as a trapped elephant climbed out of a pit of mud in Thailand.The animal became stuck after falling into a swamp in Udon Thani province on 26 October.Previous efforts to free the animal had included attempting to use a crane, which had not worked due to the elephant’s size and the slippery ground conditions.Crowds applauded as the elephant hauled itself out after volunteers used a tractor to dig along the pit’s banks.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cat makes 13ft leap across floodwater in Thailand to get to packet of tunaEscaped buffalo rampages through farm buildings in ThailandDisgusting moment cobra regurgitates entire rat snake
BBC
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
Taunton animal shelter struggling with 'lockdown puppy' influx
A Taunton animal shelter has seen its waiting list soar as owners give up their pets in the face of rising bills. St Giles Animal Centre is currently full with a further 65 animals waiting for a place there. About half of the dogs in the shelter were bought during...
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
BBC
Ash tree remains part of Norfolk landscape despite fatal fungus
Ash trees in the UK will survive despite a fungal disease causing "significant losses", experts said. Ash dieback is in most parts of the UK, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. Dr Anne Edwards, of the John Innes Centre in Norwich, said: "My prognosis for the...
BBC
Incendiary devices thrown at Dover migrant centre
Flammable devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, before killing himself, Reuters reported. The fire at the centre on The Viaduct was put out at about 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police blue-light emergency patient to hospital
Police officers had to drive an unconscious patient to hospital under blue light after being told it would be a three-hour wait for an ambulance. The patient, who had been assaulted, was taken from a village near Sleaford to Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday. Tweeting about the incident, PC Jimmy...
BBC
Bird flu confirmed in Aberdeenshire and Orkney
Bird flu has been found in Aberdeenshire and Orkney, the Scottish government has announced. A 3km (1.6 miles) protection zone has been put in place around the site near Huntly, as well as a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone, after the virus was confirmed on Saturday. Similar measures are in...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Closed Swindon store could have alcohol licence removed
A Swindon shop that was temporarily closed after illegal tobacco was found to be stored there could have its alcohol licence revoked. Swindon Borough Council's licensing committee is due to review Polo Market's licence, held by Saman Sabouri, on Monday. The council last week gained a court order to close...
BBC
RAF Faldingworth: Plan for shelter to be part of heritage trail
A former RAF air raid shelter in Lincolnshire could be opened to the public as part of a heritage project. The concrete structure is the only surviving part of what was once the sick quarters at RAF Faldingworth, near Market Rasen. The shelter would have provided refuge for 50 men,...
Fears Covid surge will force care homes to impose harsh visiting restrictions this winter
A surge in Covid cases over winter could lead to harsh visiting restrictions being reimposed in care homes and hospitals, MPs and campaigners have warned. Families are still facing a “postcode lottery” of Covid restrictions in care homes, with visiting times restricted and personal protective equipment (PPE) obligatory. However MPs are worried that some will reimpose even harsher measures if Covid cases rise this winter. Daily global Covid infections are projected to rise slowly to around 18.7 million by February, up from the current 16.7 million average daily cases this October. In the UK, the current wave of Covid...
