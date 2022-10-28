Villagers cheered as a trapped elephant climbed out of a pit of mud in Thailand.The animal became stuck after falling into a swamp in Udon Thani province on 26 October.Previous efforts to free the animal had included attempting to use a crane, which had not worked due to the elephant’s size and the slippery ground conditions.Crowds applauded as the elephant hauled itself out after volunteers used a tractor to dig along the pit’s banks.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cat makes 13ft leap across floodwater in Thailand to get to packet of tunaEscaped buffalo rampages through farm buildings in ThailandDisgusting moment cobra regurgitates entire rat snake

3 HOURS AGO