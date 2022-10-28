Read full article on original website
Pete Sessions opposes Biden policies, 'secrecy' headed into midterms
Waco Republican Congressman Pete Sessions said an appropriations bill, defining the nation’s role in Ukraine and scrutiny of the 2020 presidential election are among the issues he expects to address in his second term representing Texas House District 17. Sessions took almost 70% of the vote in the March...
Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas. Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.
Mark Long: What jihadists taught me about white nationalists
When Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter, attacked two mosques in New Zealand, he styled himself part of a new knighthood fighting an existential threat. The emotional impact of that horrific 2019 attack still reverberates. The longer-term concern, however, should be the ideology that Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto, “The Great Replacement,” espouses. In his grand narrative, he warns darkly of “assault on the European people [and] our civilization,” and, consequently, of a Europe “spiraling into death and decay.”
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
