When Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter, attacked two mosques in New Zealand, he styled himself part of a new knighthood fighting an existential threat. The emotional impact of that horrific 2019 attack still reverberates. The longer-term concern, however, should be the ideology that Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto, “The Great Replacement,” espouses. In his grand narrative, he warns darkly of “assault on the European people [and] our civilization,” and, consequently, of a Europe “spiraling into death and decay.”

2 DAYS AGO