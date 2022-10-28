ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes

HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Trump weighs in regarding New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti in a social media post. It's unclear how the endorsement influences Ronchetti's prospects in the Nov. 8 general election in a state that Trump lost twice. President Joe Biden won the New Mexico vote by roughly 11 percentage points in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy