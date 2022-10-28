Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 3 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
U.S. orders grocer Giant to pay fine for immigrant discrimination
The Giant Company will have to pay $11,000, and retrain its staff, after the Justice Department found the grocery store chain discriminated against immigrants when hiring.
Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
Trump weighs in regarding New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti in a social media post. It's unclear how the endorsement influences Ronchetti's prospects in the Nov. 8 general election in a state that Trump lost twice. President Joe Biden won the New Mexico vote by roughly 11 percentage points in 2020.
