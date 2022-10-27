Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
dailyhodl.com
Top 100 DeFi Crypto Project Suffers 20-Hour Network Outage Due to Technical Issue
THORChain (RUNE), a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, announced on Thursday afternoon that its chain had halted. On Friday morning, the project said the network was operational again after a 20.5-hour outage. THORChain developers said a full post-mortem will be released next week, but on Thursday evening, amid the outage, they...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
dailyhodl.com
Seasoned Trader Tone Vays Reverses Stance on Bitcoin After Latest Rally – Here’s His New Outlook
Veteran trader Tone Vays is reversing his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), no longer forecasting an imminent collapse as he had earlier this month. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 123,000 Youtube subscribers that he is now leaning bullish after Bitcoin and the crypto market traded higher in recent days.
coingeek.com
Visa delves deeper into virtual currencies with trademark applications
Payments giant Visa is embracing Web3 as it tries to extend the distance between it and rival companies like Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The latest foray into the ecosystem comes in the form of two trademark filings that hint at a major play in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple’s XRP Holdings Sink Below 50% of the Outstanding Supply for the First Time, According To Quarterly Report
Ripple’s holdings of XRP have sunk for the first time ever below 50% of the total outstanding token supply, a new report says. Ripple has faced criticism for owning a large amount of XRP with some arguing it gives the group too much control over the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Polkadex Has Released the Polkadex Orderbook Decentralized Exchange
Just over a year after the launch of the Polkadex mainnet, Polkadex Orderbook is now open for trading. The revolutionary orderbook-based DEX (decentralized exchange) is set to be a game changer for digital asset trading and DeFi. In the last few years, DEXs like Uniswap have changed the way in...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
kitco.com
India and Singapore move forward with blockchain-based payment trials
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The pilot program's goal is to begin testing the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Officials...
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?
The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
invezz.com
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live at getverse.com. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet
Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
coingeek.com
Costa Rica wants ‘crypto’ taxes removed as it eyes transformation into digital asset hub
Costa Rican lawmakers are making moves to transform the country into a digital currency paradise. The key piece of the puzzle is eliminating all taxes on digital assets including BTC. The plan to remove taxes was contained in a bill presented to Congress by Johana Obando. Titled the Cryptoassets Market...
