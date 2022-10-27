ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com

Top 100 DeFi Crypto Project Suffers 20-Hour Network Outage Due to Technical Issue

THORChain (RUNE), a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, announced on Thursday afternoon that its chain had halted. On Friday morning, the project said the network was operational again after a 20.5-hour outage. THORChain developers said a full post-mortem will be released next week, but on Thursday evening, amid the outage, they...
Benzinga

Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day

According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
coingeek.com

Visa delves deeper into virtual currencies with trademark applications

Payments giant Visa is embracing Web3 as it tries to extend the distance between it and rival companies like Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The latest foray into the ecosystem comes in the form of two trademark filings that hint at a major play in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
dailyhodl.com

Polkadex Has Released the Polkadex Orderbook Decentralized Exchange

Just over a year after the launch of the Polkadex mainnet, Polkadex Orderbook is now open for trading. The revolutionary orderbook-based DEX (decentralized exchange) is set to be a game changer for digital asset trading and DeFi. In the last few years, DEXs like Uniswap have changed the way in...
kitco.com

India and Singapore move forward with blockchain-based payment trials

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The pilot program's goal is to begin testing the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Officials...
CoinTelegraph

How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?

The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
invezz.com

Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE

Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live at getverse.com. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.
crowdfundinsider.com

Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)

DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors

The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet

Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...

