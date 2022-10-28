Read full article on original website
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
TuSimple in a filing with the SEC said it uncovered an improper relationship between employees and China-based truck company Hydron.
USA Basketball picks next World Cup qualifying roster
USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer. One win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
Qatar summons German ambassador over interior minister’s World Cup remarks
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador Claudius Fischbach on Friday following the recent comments made by interior minister Nancy Faeser regarding the Gulf state’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup. A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Fischbach had been handed an objection memo, expressing the...
Soccer’s ‘most important project’ begins, not the World Cup
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Soccer has embarked on probably its most ambitious global youth development program. It has an ultimate goal of delivering millions of soccer balls and a coaching program to 700 million children between the ages of 4 and 14 around the world. The Football For Schools project was launched in 2019 but came to a grinding halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now been relaunched. That’s meant it’s been overshadowed by the buildup to the World Cup but South Africa program manager Steve Pila says it’s still “the most important project in the world of football.”
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt
When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....
Vessels move as Turkey fights to save Ukraine grain deal after Russian pull-out
Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease the global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
