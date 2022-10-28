ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

City of Shafter gets $6M for new police substation

By Naythan Bryant
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kkS9_0ipibOUt00

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road.

Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by 2025 along the 7th Standard corridor.

BPD searches for 2 suspects in Costco robbery

Zimmerman says a substation in the area has been on the table since before his time as police chief.

Through a budget request through Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s office, they were able to get the budget theey needed.

Zimmerman says the city will gradually hire officers to fill the substation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk runaway teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials. Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Voters to weigh in on how city finds future fire, police chiefs

It’s not every day a voter gets to weigh in on important policies for a city’s police and fire departments. In fact, it’s usually not even every couple of years. Yet in just over a week, those living within Bakersfield city limits will decide whether future police and fire chiefs will still have to come from inside their respective departments.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters

Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Courthouse News Service

The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy