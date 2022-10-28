Sarah Hunter deserves to erase previous heartache with World Cup glory as England captain, says Katy Daley-Mclean

Captain Sarah Hunter said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.She scored the first of England’s seven tries, while Marlie Packer grabbed a hat-trick and Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews also touched down to set up a semi-final with Canada next Saturday.𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮! 🌹#ENGvAUS | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/FExq4svgnG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 30, 2022The 37-year-old Hunter told ITV: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That...

1 DAY AGO