ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarah Hunter deserves to erase previous heartache with World Cup glory as England captain, says Katy Daley-Mclean

By Katy Daley-McLean
SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter

Captain Sarah Hunter said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.She scored the first of England’s seven tries, while Marlie Packer grabbed a hat-trick and Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews also touched down to set up a semi-final with Canada next Saturday.𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮! 🌹#ENGvAUS | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/FExq4svgnG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 30, 2022The 37-year-old Hunter told ITV: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That...
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher Premiership - Saracens 33-22 Sale Sharks: Alex Goode shines in record appearance. Alex Goode produced a virtuoso performance to celebrate his entry into Saracens' history books but it was Theo McFarland who did most to ensure the occasion was marked by victory over Sale. Saracens cemented their place at...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
BBC

Worcester Warriors: Jim O'Toole group chosen as preferred bidders

Worcester's administrators Begbies Traynor have chosen former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole's consortium as their preferred bidders for the relegated Premiership club. O'Toole and business partner James Sandford, backed by US investment, have exclusivity ahead of several bids - one led by ex-Warriors boss Steve Diamond. Julie Palmer, from Begbies...
The Independent

Wasps administrators confirm offer accepted for stricken Premiership club

Wasps’ joint administrators have confirmed that an offer has been accepted from a consortium including members of the Wasps Legends.The Coventry-based club – who have won the Premiership four times and the European Cup twice – went into administration on 17 October.The Rugby Football Union made a statement on Friday confirming Wasps’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the 2022-23 season, with the entire playing and coaching staff made redundant as part of 167 job losses.The offer is only for the men’s rugby team and youth academy, with separate discussions currently ongoing for...
SkySports

Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut

Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy