Sarah Hunter deserves to erase previous heartache with World Cup glory as England captain, says Katy Daley-Mclean

Read full article on original website
Related
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter
Captain Sarah Hunter said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.She scored the first of England’s seven tries, while Marlie Packer grabbed a hat-trick and Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews also touched down to set up a semi-final with Canada next Saturday.𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮! 🌹#ENGvAUS | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/FExq4svgnG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 30, 2022The 37-year-old Hunter told ITV: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That...
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership
Gallagher Premiership - Saracens 33-22 Sale Sharks: Alex Goode shines in record appearance. Alex Goode produced a virtuoso performance to celebrate his entry into Saracens' history books but it was Theo McFarland who did most to ensure the occasion was marked by victory over Sale. Saracens cemented their place at...
SkySports
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival - Premier League hits and misses
Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival. "Harry Maguire has to get used to playing on the right side of Manchester United's defence because there is no way he's going to get his spot on the left side. Lisandro Martínez has made that position his own." It...
SkySports
Bradford 1-1 Crawley: James Tilley's free-kick keeps Reds unbeaten under interim boss Lewis Young
Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford. Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman's long run had set him up.
NASSER HUSSAIN: England's top order can put New Zealand to the sword and keep T20 World Cup hopes alive… on what a good surface in Brisbane, they should take the attacking option
Everything is a must win for England now. And even if they beat New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday and Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday they will still be reliant on Australia not having a better net run-rate. England have to believe they can win four games in a...
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Jim O'Toole group chosen as preferred bidders
Worcester's administrators Begbies Traynor have chosen former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole's consortium as their preferred bidders for the relegated Premiership club. O'Toole and business partner James Sandford, backed by US investment, have exclusivity ahead of several bids - one led by ex-Warriors boss Steve Diamond. Julie Palmer, from Begbies...
Wasps administrators confirm offer accepted for stricken Premiership club
Wasps’ joint administrators have confirmed that an offer has been accepted from a consortium including members of the Wasps Legends.The Coventry-based club – who have won the Premiership four times and the European Cup twice – went into administration on 17 October.The Rugby Football Union made a statement on Friday confirming Wasps’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the 2022-23 season, with the entire playing and coaching staff made redundant as part of 167 job losses.The offer is only for the men’s rugby team and youth academy, with separate discussions currently ongoing for...
SkySports
Katie Taylor? Claressa Shields? Who is the Greatest Woman of All Time? Taylor happy 'to be involved in the conversation'
Claressa Shields is at the forefront of the debate. Not only has she won two Olympic gold medals, she is a multi-weight professional titlist and three-time undisputed champion. But Ireland's Katie Taylor is another legendary champion. She won the Olympic Games at London 2012 as an amateur, was also an...
SkySports
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut
Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
Comments / 0