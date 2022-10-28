Read full article on original website
EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics.
Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period.
Climate change creating potential for future conflict in the Arctic
As ice recedes and more of the Arctic becomes accessible — impacts of a warming planet — there are concerns that the region could someday become a battlefield. As ice recedes and more of the Arctic becomes accessible — impacts of a warming planet — there are concerns that the region could someday become a battlefield.
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia’s Defense...
Bolsonaro’s silence creates uneasy tension in Brazil
Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.
