ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Meta got bumped off world's top 20 companies' list, thanks to Zuckerberg's relentless metaverse pursuit

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CKo8_0ipiapmX00
Investors are wary about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's pursuit of the metaverse. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
  • Meta's share price tanked nearly 25% on Thursday, taking its market cap down to around $260 billion.
  • It is now the world's 27th most valuable company, after starting the year in the sixth spot.
  • The drop in Meta's share price this year has shaved 70% off Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.

Once the world's sixth largest company, Meta Platforms has now dropped off a list of the world's top 20 most valuable companies by market capitalization, thanks to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's relentless push into the metaverse.

Meta's demotion came after its share price tanked nearly 25% on Thursday, shaving a quarter off the stock's market value, or roughly around $65 billion.

Meta's market cap is now around $260 billion, making it the world's 27th most valuable company. That's way behind Apple at the top of the list, Tesla in the sixth place, and Exxon in the 10th spot, according to a Bloomberg ranking. It's also a hard fall from a market cap of just under $1 trillion at the start of the year.

On Thursday, Meta shares fell as low as $97.36, after the company reported its second straight quarterly revenue decline. Meta's stock price is down about 71% this year.

Thursday's share price drop is only eight months after Meta's shares plunged 26.4% on February 3 — the largest one-day loss in US corporate history — after reporting that Facebook's daily active user base shrank for the first time ever. This alone wiped out $240 billion off Meta's market cap.

An extended decline Meta's stock price in February knocked the company off the world's top 10 most valuable companies list.

There could be more trouble ahead for Facebook's parent, as it gave a weak fourth-quarter guidance, warning of declining sales due to a slowdown in digital ad spending. Investors and analysts are also wary about Zuckerberg's metaverse pursuit, which is expected to lose even more money in 2023.

Zuckerberg, not immune to the Meta's woes, has already seen his wealth slump by 70% this year as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of the billionaire's wealth comes from a 13% stake in Meta.

He is now worth $37.7 billion, meaning Zuckerberg's still the 28th-richest person in the world after starting 2022 with a $125 billion fortune, according to the index.

Meta told Insider the company has "no comment on stock volatility."

Comments / 6

Related
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 15 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says

The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 tonnes of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 16 tonnes of carbon a year, according to The Nature Conservancy. In just two months, Facebook creator Mark...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Became Richest Person in the World With $92 Quadrillion

The Pennsylvania PR executive’s account balance had swelled to not just a six or seven figure sum, but a ridiculous 17-figure sumYouTube/TomoNewsUS. A guy in America unexpectedly received $92 quadrillion, making him the richest person in the planet for a very brief period of time. When Chris Reynolds checked into his PayPal account in July 2013, he discovered that he had been mistakenly credited with an enormous sum of money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy