This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Dan bing is quintessential grandma food to me," Frankie Gaw, author of "First Generation: Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home" says of the egg crepes he first ate as a kid. Gaw grew up in Cincinnati, but visited his grandmother in Memphis every year around Thanksgiving. From around age 5 through his 20s, she'd make a batch of dan bing for breakfast. It was just the thing to get Gaw, who describes himself as "not a morning person," out of bed.

4 DAYS AGO