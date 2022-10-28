ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

LCTA marks 50 years of service

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcRkC_0ipiYxGj00
Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director Robert Fiume, left, is presented a proclamation in honor of LCTA’s 50th anniversary on Thursday at the Westmoreland Club by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — This was a party 50 years in the making.

Transit industry executives, employees, retirees, board members, political officials and a host of civic leaders gathered at the Westmoreland Club Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s golden anniversary.

In the fall of 1972, local officials were concerned about what would happen as funding to provide local residents free bus service in the wake of the Agnes flooding was about to run out. At that time, the Wyoming Valley was served by two private bus operators, White Transit Co. and the Wilkes-Barre Transit Corp.

In October 1972, the Luzerne County Commissioners created the Luzerne County Transportation Authority as a long-term recovery project. They negotiated service agreements with the area’s two private bus operators to provide service for the new system.

Thursday’s gathering celebrated the system’s history, as well as its future, as work continues on the agency’s new $58 million operations facility at the former Murray Complex site in Wilkes-Barre. Completion is expected by late 2023 or early 2024.

Guests on Thursday received a commemorative booklet recounting the agency’s history, including archival photos, some from the Times Leader, as well as being treated to a video about the anniversary.

And, officials said, LCTA did not pay a penny for the commemorations, which were funded by vendors and sponsors, even including the cake.

Guests were welcomed by LCTA Executive Director Robert Fiume and Board Chairman Charles Sciandra, followed by an invocation from King’s College President Rev. Thomas Looney.

Remaks were given by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown; Luzerne County Council Chair Kendra Radle; state Sen. John Yudichak, R-Swoyersville; state Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, who also is Democratic Chairman of the House Transportation Committee; state Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Kristin Magnotta, representing U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton.

The event also saw the recognition of several long-serving LCTA retirees:

• Lester Lipinski, 50 years

• Sandy King-Horst, 37 years

• Bill MacLunny, more than 41 years

• Theresa Chapman, more than 23 years

• JoAnn Brooks, more than 20 years

• Robert Delascavage, 25 years

King-Horst, who started in 1980, was LCTA’s first female driver, while Lipinski was its longest-serving driver before he retired earlier this year.

