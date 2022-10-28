ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Talon Marks

Women’s water polo beat El Camino 14-4

Gabriel Villegas: Cerritos College’s Women’s water polo team dominated in an away game against the El Camino Warriors, winning 14-4. The Falcons played a well-balanced game as every player was able to score a goal, with. sophomore Angelina Romero being the top scorer of the game with 4...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

UnDocu Week presentation

On October 17th about the deferred action program as part of Cerritos College’s Sixth Annual Student Action Week. The event was hosted by the UncoduLEADERS and UndocuFalcons Scholars Programs and was organized by Program Facilitator Maria Barragan. Ju Hong started his presentation with a video that documented his struggles...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA

