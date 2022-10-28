Read full article on original website
WNYT
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a “really outrageous” act. Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension...
WNYT
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
WNYT
UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the U.N. political mission in Libya for a year and urged key institutions and parties in the divided north African country to agree on a road map to deliver presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
WNYT
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
WNYT
Inflation rises to record 10.7% in 19 European countries using the euro currency; economy grows slightly in 3rd quarter
BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation rises to record 10.7% in 19 European countries using the euro currency; economy grows slightly in 3rd quarter. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bolsonaro’s silence creates uneasy tension in Brazil
Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.
WNYT
Belarus lists military unit members among 625 ‘extremists’
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Belarus on Friday added 625 people with alleged ties to “extremists” to a list that prohibits them from holding public office and other activities, further ramping up pressure on the beleaguered opposition. The eastern European country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs released...
WNYT
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
WNYT
Blinken says US, Canada have to work together on world ills
MONTREAL (AP) — The United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. Neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies, Blinken told a group of dignitaries and university students.
