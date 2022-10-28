Youth football playoffs set for Saturday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGMD Radio
Laurel-Seaford Football Game Closed Attendance
If you planned to attend the Laurel-Seaford football game tonight – all tickets have been canceled and money will be refunded. Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore posted this earlier today…
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team comes from behind to beat Easton
(Oct. 28, 2022) The lead changed hands several times during the football game between Stephen Decatur and Easton last Friday night. Decatur came from behind in the final minutes to win, 37-34, on the road. “It was a big win. There was seven lead changes in the game,” said Decatur...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel closes Seaford football game to the general public following 'credible intelligence'
Laurel High School announced that the general public will not be permitted to attend tonight's football game against Seaford. In a statement released on social media, Laurel said they learned of "credible intelligence from law enforcement", and made the decision to close the game to all spectators except Laurel's parents.
D.C. high school football scores & highlights
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from around the nation’s capital as we are one week away from playoffs! Ballou vs. Dunbar A slow start for both teams, but the Crimson Tide picked it up. After a scoreless first quarter, Dunbar scored a touchdown to start the sec0od quarter, and never looked back, […]
Shooting scare clears gym at basketball game featuring Bronny James and Sierra Canyon, DeMatha Catholic
No shots were fired, but reports state a fan yelled "gun" when a fight broke out in the stands in Maryland
testudotimes.com
Multiple Terps make debut in Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Frostburg State
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said at Thursday’s practice that the Terps are not married to any performance in an exhibition game. But Frese did get to know her team a little bit in their first outing. With a plethora of new faces on the roster...
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
Three teens shot across Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a park, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
interviewmagazine.com
Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes
New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
AdWeek
Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
wnav.com
Only One Murder in Annapolis This Year-Down from 5 in 2021
There has been one homicide in Annapolis this year. Police are still investigating the January shooting death of 21-year-old Shakeo Williams, who was gunned down on Madison Street in Eastport. Last year, the city recorded five homicides. The Capital reports that both Police Chief Ed Jackson and Mayor Gavin Buckley...
Wbaltv.com
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people. Video below: TopGolf Baltimore is open and is...
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings
Three teenagers were shot Sunday in separate shootings in Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 3 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2300 block of East Madison Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy shot. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. to the 4000 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WMDT.com
Man convicted in 2021 murder in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County jury has convicted a man of first degree murder, rape, and other related charges. During the early morning hours of May 21, 2021, Kenneth Evans traveled from the Delmar area to a residential neighborhood located along Glastonbury Drive in Salisbury. Evans then entered the home of Helen Riggins and heinously offended her over the course of several hours. Riggins was bound, strangled, raped, and murdered. Evans then doused the victim and areas of the inside of the residence with gasoline and set it on fire just before fleeing on foot.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
Dorchester Star
Dorchester County, MD
