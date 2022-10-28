ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant awarded for reconstruction of Ben Ross' cabin

By Angela Price
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan announced Oct. 21 that the Strategic Demolition Fund, a statewide program aimed at catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development and job production in existing Maryland communities, awarded $7.5 million to 22 projects, including:

• Reconstruction of the cabin of Harriet Tubman’s father, Ben Ross, to support the economic, cultural, and historic trades workforce development in Cambridge (Dorchester County);

